Squid Game costume – the most desirable look for Halloween 2021

Since its release a few weeks ago, the Netflix series “Squid Game” has continued to gain in popularity. And as Halloween 2021 approaches, it is the pink and green combinations of the characters that are the center of attention of all netizens. Young and old alike flock to the Squid Game disguise for a makeover on the evening of October 31st. But why exactly this craze? Why do people go crazy for this Halloween costume and how to make it their own? Deavita.fr takes stock for you!

It’s official, the Korean series will be setting Halloween costume trends this year! So we say goodbye to the red sets of La Casa del Papel and hello to the Squid Game costumes. The phenomenon signed Netflix does not cease talking about him by being included in the list of the greatest successes of the streaming platform… to such an extent that people tear up the combinations of the characters to shine on the evening of the 31st. The result ? Several videos and images flood the Web to the delight of fans. We took the opportunity to inspire you!

Squid Game: the craze explained

Since its release (September 17), the series has quickly become a real social phenomenon that continues to make a splash. It breaks so many audience records that it has become the most watched series in over 90 countries around the world. But why exactly this craze? The reason for its worldwide success is undoubtedly the original storyline. The subject is based on the journey of a few hundred indebted people who are forced to compete to win 45.6 billion won in games where the losers are killed. Halfway between Hunger Games and Battle royale, Squid Games is officially the new source of clothing inspiration for Halloween! It remains to be seen whether you are on the side of the masters or the players.

Halloween Squid Game costumes: doll, mask, players and masters

In addition to being on everyone’s lips and grabbing a good chunk of TV screens around the world, the series now reigns supreme over 2021 Halloween costume trends, so much so that inspired costumes by this phenomenon are snapped up! Whether it’s the pink Guardian jumpsuits, the numbered player tracksuits, or the spooky doll’s orange dress, everyone is keen to sport the Squid Game costume this October 31st. And for the occasion, we have selected a small video for you which highlights the costumes and accessories still available on the Web.





Halloween Squid Game DIY Costumes: Player and Master

For Halloween 2021, fans of the South Korean series can easily slip into the skin of the game master by making his black mask or the gold mask with an animal head worn by unhealthy spectators. If you don’t want to spend a fortune dressing up as a gamer or a giant doll, all you have to do is dig into your closet. You will easily find clothes there to embody the characters in question. The green jogging set with the numbers of the players, the pink outfit of the goalkeepers and the geometric figure mask (to choose between a round, a square or a triangle) or the orange dress of the doll are the subject of many tutorials on YouTube for Internet users to be inspired. All you have to do is take a look!

The Squid Game doll, the most desirable costume for Halloween

Admittedly, the best-selling Squid Game costume on Amazon is the 067, the one worn by one of the players in the series, played by Vivian Lu. Then, it is the costume of the doll that also arouses the fan interest. Usually composed of an orange dress, a yellow t-shirt and white high socks, it is very easy to reproduce at home.

Easy tutorial to make the mask of the pink masters?

Another trendy costume idea inspired by Squid Game which is making the buzz on social networks: the costume of the pink guardians which goes with a flocked mask of a geometric figure (a round, a triangle or a square to choose from), currently too reproduced by Internet users. So, all you have to do is check out the video above to make it yourself. It’s easy !