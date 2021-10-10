Stade Français reassures itself against Clermont

Red lantern of the Top 14 despite a budget and the ambitions of a contender for the final stages, the Stade Français was (a little) reassured Sunday night by painfully coming to the end of Clermont (22-14). Gonzalo Quesada’s players took control from the start of the match, with a first try-out opportunity for Sekou Macalou, who was stopped a few inches from the try line.

>> Top 14 results





A few minutes later, the Fijian Waisea Nayacalevu was receiving a pass at the foot of the opener Joris Segonds to unlock the scoreboard (5-0, 14th). After a scoring duel between Segonds and JJ Hanrahan on the Clermont side, the same Waisea scored a second try at the start of the second period (49th). Alivereti Raka then gave hope to ASM but two penalties from Segonds ensured the victory to the Parisians who gave up their last place in the standings in Biarritz. For its part, Clermont skates in 11th place, one point in front of the Stade Français.

>> The Top 14 ranking