    Stade Rochelais reacts to Castres and takes four important points in the Top 14

    The Yellow and Black, penultimate in the standings before the start of this 6th day of Top 14, were able to raise their heads and beat Castres Olympique (29-10)

    There had to be a reaction, it was essential, and it took place. The Stade Rochelais, angry, gradually gained the upper hand over Castres after a tense meeting (29-10).

    The scenario is also tense from the start, it heats up quickly (3rd). The maritime scrum, it shows the muscles (3-0, 8th), while Mathieu Babillot is injured by recovering an equalizing penalty (3-3, 11th). La Rochelle tries to play standing up but loses it three times in this way (Alldritt, 13th; Bourgarit, 15th; Popelin, 20th), while taking the lead again after notably a breakthrough by Leyds (6-3, 17th; 9-3, 25th). The match is hooked but pleasant, “Pop” continues his 100% welcome at the foot (12-3, 35th) when the accumulation of faults castraises leaves Guillamon ten minutes (38th). A penalty kick later, and Bourgarit intervenes (19-3, 40th + 2). Urdapilleta gets confused with Danty, two yellow in one everywhere, then on returning to the locker room Urdapilleta gets confused with… the La Rochelle physiotherapist Thierry Lévêque.


    Second penaltouche

    Return from the break and Pierre Popelin does justice to himself after high tackle (22-3, 43rd), before Priso and Kerr-Barlow miss the test with nothing on a superb action where offloads follow offloads (46th). Castres comes once but Atonio and Liebenberg are there (52nd). The Yellow and Black are clearly above but small errors from Rhule (55th), Dulin (58th) or Popelin (65th) prevent them from going into bonus mode. Ah yes, here it is, the scrum is the job, still penalizes, grouped penetrating powerful and Alldritt who concludes (29-3, 68th). One is therefore missing for the offensive bonus point. Oh no, two are missing, the Castres pack has rectified the situation and Combezou has been there (29-10, 73rd).

    La Rochelle ended badly, confined to its 22, but won a match to win.


    Amanda

    spot_imgspot_img
