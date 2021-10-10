Staff in disarray, the sinistrosis awaits Agen supporters on social networks

It’s tense and muscular in Agen … 😳
▶ ️ https://t.co/2CIbCLGkrZ pic.twitter.com/c7HajiaMsi
– Canal Rugby Club (@CanalRugbyClub) October 8, 2021
I agree that the staff have their share of responsibility, and the same for the management
But damn the players have so little ego and respect for the jersey? Go take a stupid red, not make a tackle, not break the opponent’s line once
They drive mad
– Thomas ⚡️ (@ patronumber12) October 9, 2021
They have lost all self-confidence after last season and cannot seem to remove this specter. It may be a laughing matter, but seeing a club like Agen at the bottom of the bucket hurts me. I hope you will lift your head for your supporters but also for yourself 👋
– Jonah Tempest (@CatalanBoig) October 8, 2021
You have to stop talking bullshit, I was in training when Deylaud arrived and I did not see what Sonnes describes, but about fifteen players making the andouilles shouting and three quarters who fell balloons in the shovel without any remonstrance
– lary patrick (@ larypatrick2) October 9, 2021
We can do more here, do what you want but won a game brothel.
– Gonza (@ Gonza1509) October 8, 2021
The point is not of a high level. But the confusion is so great …
– Julien Gascon (@gascon_julien) October 9, 2021
I never liked the AUS but you can clearly see the coach’s dismay. It hurts the heart … Courage
– La Senyera (@ senyera66) October 9, 2021
I am sorry for this club and for Sonnes who must do everything possible
– Engage_50 (@ Engage_50) October 9, 2021
This is clearly the time to relay this pic.twitter.com/9PAU7t65SS
– 🌽🌽🌽 (@Mais_OP) October 8, 2021
We hit rock bottom … but we’re still digging
– vinzealand (@vinzealand) October 8, 2021
Courage to you, Agen friends! 💪
– Eric Jalade (@EJalade) October 9, 2021
The sinistrosis is like the depression, there is no bottom and it is always possible to descend even lower. I’m thinking of the players right now. Such a series of defeats marks a career forever. Many must want to leave quickly. Courage!
– David LENABOUR (@ DavidGTV6) October 9, 2021
Does it smell like federal 1?
– Ax ‘double Pfizerisé #REFUGEESWELCOME (@Ax_Bdx) October 8, 2021
Support the stadium, I wish you good luck. This series of defeats is awful.
– Ayoub (@Ayoubixou) October 8, 2021
Yes, but it’s more complex than that, Laussucq-Vaquin were fired, it didn’t change anything.
– Au-Taquet (@ AuTaquet2) October 8, 2021
Ah yes, we are waiting for you to come and explain to us what a good supporter is …. I’ve been pushing behind the sua for 40 years, what is my right?
Close my mouth and say come on Agen?
Lol
– Sébastien MALACREA (@ seb33650) October 8, 2021
– Ⓜ️🦉Pierre Grolleau (@PierreGrolleau) October 9, 2021
Yes that’s it !
– Au-Taquet (@ AuTaquet2) October 8, 2021