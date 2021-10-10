Star Citizen – CitizenCon 2951: “Server Meshing & the state of persistence”

Presented by Paul reindell and Ben Beausejour, this conference on the meshing server provides an update on the advances in this technology, which is essential to the development of Star Citizen. It optimizes communication between the various clients and the game servers.

THE’no load between zones in Star Citizen makes it particularly difficult to keep data from the entire universe. Most other multiplayer games solve this problem through a system of static instances.

The idea of ​​the meshing server is to divide the universe on different servers and thus make a system of dynamic instances.

Introduction

Data in the universe

To begin with, we must first understand how the universe is organized. Objects are hierarchical. Stanton contains planets in which there are moons in which are outposts and so on until the mug and pen placed on the desk of a colony.

This cascade of groups of objects is called “Object container entities” and together they group together all the entities / assets of the universe.

“OCS” and “Identity Bind Culling”

It is not possible for a client to load all the entities in the universe during connection. The demand on memory and CPU would be too great and would make it impossible to communicate in real time with the player’s client.

Therefore, the first step is to load only the “container entities objects” close to the player and when it loses the visual, the entity discharges and returns to its dormant state. This helps optimize performance. This system is called theidentity bind culling, in relation toOCS “object container streaming”.

However, Star Citizen is a multiplayer game, therefore many players roam the Stanton system simultaneously, and it is not unlikely that enough players are present and left in the universe to end up generating all the entities. despite this optimization.

Therefore this system has its limits.

Server Meshing

To continue improving performance, the team had a new idea, more complex but much more interesting in terms of performance: the “server meshing”.

Currently, there are single game servers with a maximum of 50 clients. Each server is unique with his own data.

The purpose of the “server meshing” is to divide the same universe into many different servers. For this, the team introduced new tools.

Replication Layer and Server nodes

The principle of server meshing is to reorganize this structure with an intermediate interface called “Replication Layer” between different servers and clients. This interface controls the AIs and simulates the world thanks to the different servers nodes and, conversely, takes information from interactions with clients and transmits them to the server. But this is not its only function, as we will see later.





The Entity Graph

The “Entity Graph” represents a memory bank at time T of all the entities in the universe: their position, orientation, state …

It constantly retrieves information from the universe. For this it is organized from “object container entities” as explained previously, this makes it possible to keep the links between the objects.

For example : if your Ursa is in the constellation hold. The OC of the vehicle with its sub-entities (components / equipment) are found attached to the OC of the constellation ship.

In short, it is a huge database in real time and dynamic.

Some entities are static like space stations and others are variables. These are the ones that attach to different OCs based on player and AI interactions in the universe.

Shard

Finally, the last element to identify is the shard which is an instance containing a entity graph dedicated, a replication layer and server nodes.

In the first iteration, the shards will be static and specific to areas of the universe.

In practice what does it give?

On a simple example, the operation of a shard is as follows:

A player climbs into the Constellation with an Ursa rover, the client submits the information to the replication layer who will then transmit the information to theentity graph who will add the Ursa rover to theobject container entity of the Constellation. If the client disconnects and then reconnects, the replication layer will retrieve the information in theentity graph and thus the player will find his Ursa in the hold of his constellation.

There are several shards. When he joins the game, the player is assigned to a shard that is suitable for him. A shard will have a lived experience that will be different from another. Thus two players who are in the universe can very well find the same NPC in two different places, one observes him at the bar of Lorville and the other in front ofMaria Pure of Heart hospital. In order for two players to play together they must join the same shard.

To avoid losing any object between two shards, there is the global inventory.

Global inventory

The “global inventory” represents all the objects that are not physically present in the universe.

For example, when a ship appears, it leaves the “global inventory” to appear physically in the game. Conversely, when it is stored, it returns to the “global inventory”.

In general, any object that no longer has any link with anyone in a shard is returned to the “global inventory”.

Conclusion

This new organization of the network brings many advantages.

If a server node crashes, the client can temporarily rely on the replication layer while another node server takes over. Currently, the client completely crashes.

Dynamic management of entities through shards significantly improves performance.

Many challenges still remain to be resolved for the team.

maintain communication between quantum and quasar tools with the different shards.

management of the global chat between shards.

interactions of missions using multiple shards.

This conference brings us a little more details on the “server meshing” and we can see the advancement as the development progresses. It should be noted that it is rare in the field of online video games to share so much on its network architecture. These skills and tools are particularly competitive in the field.