Still at stake for Italy-Belgium in the League of Nations

Even before the end of this League of Nations, a certainty has already emerged: UEFA will not call on Thibaut Courtois to promote its “Final four” format. “Being third in the League of Nations is no use, I don’t know why we’re playing this match”, launched the Belgian goalkeeper just after the defeat against the Blues (2-3), Thursday night. He had the right to be disappointed, but he was wrong, too: for Italy, this match can not be used for nothing.
Since an unfavorable FIFA ranking placed them in Spain’s squad for qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, where they ended up failing in the play-offs, the Italians know how important it is to be well ranked. If they want to be seeded in the draw for the World Cup groups in Qatar, they have to stay in the top six (they are now 4th).
Playing time for Raspadori?
“Belgium are first in the standings, so they won’t have a problem for the draw, but we need points”, summed up Roberto Mancini on Saturday. The Italian coach is expected to make some changes in his eleven and could give Raspadori some playing time up front.
The Belgians will have to compose without Lukaku or Hazard, forfeit, but Roberto Martinez assured that he would field a competitive team: “I would like everyone to show what they can do. We are starting a new 12-month cycle that will lead us to the World Cup. “ For the arrival of Italy, the European champion in Turin, 18,500 tickets were sold on Saturday out of the 20,000 available.