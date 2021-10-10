Still at stake for Italy-Belgium in the League of Nations

Even before the end of this League of Nations, a certainty has already emerged: UEFA will not call on Thibaut Courtois to promote its “Final four” format. “Being third in the League of Nations is no use, I don’t know why we’re playing this match”, launched the Belgian goalkeeper just after the defeat against the Blues (2-3), Thursday night. He had the right to be disappointed, but he was wrong, too: for Italy, this match can not be used for nothing.