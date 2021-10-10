Still stunning, the France team wins the League of Nations against Spain

The fact: Mbappé, a goal discussed

The goal of the success of the Blues scored by Mbappé in the 80th minute is likely to cause talk beyond the Pyrenees. And, at first glance, this may seem understandable so much, on the images offered by the broadcaster, the French striker seemed to be offside at the start of the action, compared to Garcia’s position. The VAR intervened, but did not reverse the referee’s decision. Is it due to the fact that a Spanish defender deviated from the trajectory, more or less voluntarily? The controversy is likely to stretch …