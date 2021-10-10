Still stunning, the France team wins the League of Nations against Spain

The match: 1-2
The FFF will have to make some room in its trophy cabinet to place this new cup. It will undoubtedly not be the most exposed or the most envied, but, for the record, France will remain as the first nation to have won both the World Cup, the Euro and the League of Nations.
As in the semi-final against Belgium (3-2), the Blues offered a stunning scenario, while the show has long been disappointing at San Siro. It was probably not the most attractive team in the game that won, and it is not a first, but the French, badly handled (a small shot at the break, the worst total tied on the fifteen years), have been able to be responsive and efficient.
Unsurprisingly, Spain has done – too much? – turned the ball (64% of possession) and France ran after, its high pressing only holding a quarter of an hour. Everything was packed and opened after the hour of play, with ten crazy minutes. There was this unfortunate bar of Theo (64th), followed in the continuity of the action of the opening of the score of Oyarzabal (1-0, 64th), dropped by Upamecano and covered by Koundé and Kimpembe, like a symbol of the difficulties encountered by the French three-way axis in the face of dezoning and dropping out of opponents.
Benzema’s jewel
Then Benzema and Mbappé, again them, donned the costume of saviors again. Almost in the wake of the Spanish goal, the Madrilenian signed a marvel of striking curled right into the skylight of Simon (1-1, 66th), helpless. And, fifteen minutes later, the Parisian, who appeared to be offside (see below) deceived the Bilbao goalkeeper to offer victory to his team (1-2, 80th). The Blues will also be able to thank captain Lloris, immense on his line (88th and 90th + 4) until the end.
7
For the seventh time in 2021, the France team has not lost after conceding the opener (2 wins and 5 draws). More than double that of any other year in its history. (Opta)
The fact: Mbappé, a goal discussed
The goal of the success of the Blues scored by Mbappé in the 80th minute is likely to cause talk beyond the Pyrenees. And, at first glance, this may seem understandable so much, on the images offered by the broadcaster, the French striker seemed to be offside at the start of the action, compared to Garcia’s position. The VAR intervened, but did not reverse the referee’s decision. Is it due to the fact that a Spanish defender deviated from the trajectory, more or less voluntarily? The controversy is likely to stretch …