Strasbourg’s Cécile Wolfrom elected Miss Alsace 2021













The results Miss Alsace 2021: Cécile Wolfrom, 23 years old, Strasbourg (67). 1st runner-up: Elise Wassmuth, 24, Haguenau (67).

2nd runner-up: Alix Claus, 21, Haguenau (67).

3rd runner-up: Anna-Joan Munch, 23 years old, Strasbourg (67).

4th runner-up: Chiara Blazevic, 19, Steinbrunn-le-Bas (68).

7:05 p.m. Four former Miss join the scene of the intercommunal sports center of Sélestat. The 19 candidates have to wait a little longer. Frédéric Bierry, president of the European Collectivity of Alsace and also president of the jury, is about to announce the results. 7 p.m. The show resumes! The results should not be long … 6.30 p.m. The jury is deliberating. 5.45 p.m. A ten-minute break is offered to the public, who are invited to vote for one of the 19 candidates. 5.30 p.m. The candidates participated in the traditional swimsuit parade and a table dedicated to James bond.

4:50 p.m. The first five contenders present themselves to the public.

Among them, Chiara Blazivic, in the first year of Sports Sciences: “I play football. Passionate about animals, I would like to represent the animal cause if I have the chance to be elected.” Environment, animal abuse, domestic violence: many are the causes in which the contenders for the title of Miss Alsace are involved. All naturally wish to represent them in Paris in December, during the election of Miss France.

The candidates have well-provided CVs, in fields as diverse as medical, pharmacy or management studies. Sport is not to be outdone: one is a former triathlete, another golfer, another footballer.

4:45 p.m. The Alsatian candidates have just presented a painting called “Working girl”.

4.30 p.m. A first table with Aurélie Roux, Miss Alsace 2020, has just been presented.

Amandine Petit, Miss France 2020, is also present in Sélestat for this election of Miss Alsace 2021.







4:15 p.m. The ceremony begins, the 19 candidates are about to enter the stage. “Alsace is passionate about its misses, you are more than 2200 this afternoon, just declared Catherine Martinez, regional delegate of Miss France. They are unique, full of qualities. They carry high the image of the current woman . They are an example of fighting spirit. ” 3:50 p.m..- Hello and welcome to the intercommunal sports center of Sélestat, where the spectators of the Miss Alsace 2021 election are still taking place.

We will finally know this evening which of the 19 candidates will represent Alsace in the Miss France competition, which will be held in December. The election starts at 4 p.m. at the Sélestat intercommunal sports center, in front of some 2,000 spectators.