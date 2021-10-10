Supplementary pension: we explain how it works and what goes down

the essential

While a revaluation of supplementary pensions has been announced, the question of their operation arises. Complement of the basic plan, they are obligatory, and often very useful.

Each active person contributes, depending on their plan, to a compulsory supplementary pension. Recently, this supplementary pension for private sector employees saw a revaluation of pensions to 1%, ie 0.5% below inflation forecasts. Figures that worry and raise the question of how these pensions work?

What is that ?

“In practically all systems in Europe, retirement is seated on three floors” assures AGIRC-ARRCO. In fact, there is a first basic pension plan, managed by the State, then a complementary plan, mirror of the remuneration of the assets, and finally a supplementary plan, which is based on the free payment of each one into a fund or a financial device. In France, all private sector employees are affiliated to the same scheme, that of AGIRC-ARRCO.

As its name suggests, the supplementary pension is a supplement to the basic pension. Indeed, the basic pension in the private sector is capped and gives the right to a maximum amount. The supplementary pension therefore allows people to have a supplement, which represents “a third of the retirement of private sector employees, and can go up to 60% for executives”.

The operation of this supplementary pension scheme for private sector employees is as follows: each year, the amount of contributions to AGIRC-ARRCO is transformed into a point. Once you retire, to find out your supplementary retirement pension, you must multiply your number of points by the value of it. You can request the number of points accumulated during your career at AGIRC-ARRCO. Certain categories of employees (sales representatives, intermittent entertainment workers, journalists, etc.) must be registered with specific Agirc-Arrco funds, which may be different from that which covers other employees of the company.





What about public employees? Non-permanent employees in the public sector are affiliated to Ircantec. This is a compulsory scheme which is intended for different personnel depending on the legal nature of their employment contract. It is the supplementary pension fund for contractual agents under public law. Public service employees are affiliated to RAFP, a complementary public service fund.

Why are there different supplementary pension plans?

“It’s a historical legacy” says AGIRC-ARRCO. In France, all the private sector regimes have come to an agreement and have merged. Their supplementary retirement therefore meets a single common rule, regardless of the sector of activity. However, there are 42 other schemes which do not concern private sector employees. The latter have not merged with private sector employees because they benefit from a different remuneration system. Supplementary retirement being the mirror of remuneration, they respond for the moment to their own system. “It is difficult to compare the remuneration of a liberal nurse and in hospital” reacts the AGIRC-ARRCO. Ditto for RATP employees, who are subject to specific funding.

What does the reduction in part of supplementary pensions mean?

“It is not a decrease, but a limitation of the increase,” says AGIRC-ARRCO. This Thursday, October 7, retirees will experience a limited increase in their supplementary pension of 1%, or “850 million euros more to the 13 million retirees from the private sector”, assures the organization. On the other hand, this revaluation is 0.5% below the inflation forecast for the year 2021 by INSEE.

The reason for this limited increase is to “ensure that the reserves of AGIRC-ARRCO are maintained, which guarantee pension payments whatever the events”.

Indeed, with this limited increase, the reserves will remain intact. “It is these reserves that allowed us not to borrow anything during the Covid period, assures the organization. In 2020, thanks to them, we were able to pay employees who were partially unemployed their pension rights, given that they could no longer. They were therefore not penalized thanks to this system “.

A catch-up mechanism is however provided by the system: “If inflation were to be higher than the forecast of INSEE, we would automatically increase pensions again over the following year”, specifies AGIRC-ARRCO.