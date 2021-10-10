Sydney emerges from almost four months of confinement

In this city of five million inhabitants, containment was decided in the summer to prevent the spread of the Delta variant of the highly contagious coronavirus.

The inhabitants of Sydney will emerge this Monday from nearly four months of strict containment, decreed in Australia’s largest city to block the Covid-19 epidemic. In this city of five million inhabitants, containment was decided in the summer to prevent the spread of the Delta variant of the highly contagious coronavirus.

It was lifted after 106 days of restrictions, in view of the drop in contamination – 477 cases recorded on Sunday in the state of New South Wales, the most populous in the country – and the advance of vaccination, with more than 70% of the population over 16 years of age fully vaccinated. Some places open to the public, such as bars or games rooms, were to reopen at midnight for vaccinated customers. Hairdressers will reopen their doors on Monday with an already full appointment book.

Since June, shops, schools and businesses have been closed for so-called “non-essential“. Travel was limited to five kilometers from the home and it was not possible to visit relatives, play sports, go shopping or attend a funeral. “Few countries have taken such a strict, if not extreme, approach to dealing with Covid as AustraliaTim Soutphommasane, academic and former Australian Commissioner for Discrimination, told AFP.

Restrictions on gatherings and travel abroad, as well as the complete reopening of schools will last for a few weeks.

“100 days of blood, sweat and beer”

Largely spared during the first months of the pandemic thanks to a strategy “zero-Covid», With the closure of its borders and a policy of massive screening, Australia suffered a winter wave linked to the spread of the Delta variant, which forced the two largest cities in the country, Sydney and Melbourne, to impose a confinement for several months. “It’s a big day for our stateSaid Dominic Perrottet, recently appointed Conservative Prime Minister of New South Wales. After “100 days of blood, sweat and beer“, he added, “you deserve it“.

Dominic Perrottet encouraged customers to treat staff with kindness, fearing tensions over banning unvaccinated people in some facilities. A rebound in contamination is also feared.

The Australian Medical Association said it supports “the gradual opening of the economy and the relaxation of restrictions“, Judging however”essential to observe the impact of each step on transmission and number of cases“. “Otherwise, New South Wales could still see hospitals become completely overwhelmed despite high vaccination ratesAdded the health organization.

