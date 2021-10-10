Sydney residents finally come out of almost four months of confinement

AUSTRALIA – After “100 days of blood, sweat and beer”, to use the words of Dominic Perrottet, Prime Minister of New South Wales, Sydney is preparing to emerge from a lockdown decided in the summer for control the spread of the Delta variant

The people of Sydney see the end of the tunnel. They come out this Monday from nearly four months of strict confinement, decreed in Australia’s largest city to block the Covid-19 epidemic.

In this city of five million inhabitants, containment was decided in the summer to prevent the spread of the Delta variant of the highly contagious coronavirus. It was lifted after 106 days of restrictions, in view of the drop in contamination – 477 cases recorded on Sunday in the state of New South Wales, the most populous in the country – and the advance of vaccination, with more than 70% of the population over 16 years of age fully vaccinated.





Limited travel within a 5 km radius

Some places open to the public, such as bars or games rooms, were to reopen at midnight for vaccinated customers. Hairdressers will reopen their doors on Monday with an already full appointment book.

Since June, stores, schools and businesses have been closed for so-called “non-essential” activities. Travel was limited to five kilometers from the home and there was no (…) Read more in 20minutes

VIDEO – Australia announces upcoming removal of Covid-19 travel restrictions