Synod 2023: the Pope invites us to become together a “different Church”

More than a day before the official opening of the Synod on Synodality. A preparatory time for exchanges and prayer took place this Saturday morning at the Vatican, in the presence of Pope Francis. In his speech, the Holy Father recalled the opportunities linked to this ecclesial moment, and warned against the temptations of immobility or elitism. The advancement of the People of God cannot be constructive without docile listening to the Holy Spirit.

These are the first steps in a long journey that will lead to the Assembly of Bishops in 2023 in Rome. Nearly 300 participants from four continents were present on October 9 in the Synod Hall for a time of reflection on the Synod on Synodality. Cardinals, bishops, priests, nuns and religious, lay people – including 20 young people – without forgetting Pope Francis: the assistance was like a sample of the universal Church, already announcing the desire to involve all the members of the Body of Christ in this common course.















Participants in the Synod Hall during the speech of Pope Francis

Neither parliament nor opinion poll

After the proclamation of an extract from the Word of God (Rev 1,9-20) and a time of meditation, the Holy Father addressed the participants.

It is not a “parliament” or “An opinion poll” but one “Ecclesial moment” whose main actor is the Holy Spirit. The first words of the Sovereign Pontiff sounded like a warning: “If there is no Spirit, there will be no Synod”.

“We are living this Synod in the spirit of the prayer that Jesus addressed with all his heart to the Father for his disciples:“ May they all be one ”(Jn 17:21)”, underlined the Pope, summarizing the meaning of this event: “In the one People of God, we therefore walk together, to experience a Church which receives and lives the gift of unity and opens itself to the voice of the Spirit”.

The suffering of the faithful set aside

Francis then returned to the key words that make up the theme of this synod on synodality: “Communion, participation and mission”. “Communion, that is to say cohesion and interior fullness, in grace, in truth, in collaboration […] and the mission, that is to say the apostolic commitment in the contemporary world ”, he specified, quoting Saint Paul VI. Corn “Communion and mission risk remaining somewhat abstract terms if we do not cultivate an ecclesial practice which expresses the concrete reality of synodality, at each stage of the journey and of work, favoring the effective involvement of each and every one “. Hence the importance of a “Real participation”.

The Sovereign Pontiff deplored the persistent difficulties in this regard, and more generally the participation of all the baptized in the life of the Church and in its mission. “It is necessary to note the inconvenience and the suffering of many pastoral workers, of organizations of participation of the dioceses and the parishes, of women who are still often on the margins. Everyone must participate: it is an essential ecclesial commitment! ”, François said.









More interactions between priests and laity

Secondly, the risks associated with the Synod were mentioned. First, formalism. “It is possible to reduce the Synod to an extraordinary event, but from the front, a little as if one were staring at the beautiful facade of a church without ever setting foot there”, explained the Pope. A Synodal Church is not only about form but must also have substance, in order to facilitate “Dialogue and interactions among the People of God, particularly between priests and laity”.





“Sometimes there is a kind of elitism in the priestly order which makes it separate from the laity, and finally the priest becomes the boss of the barracks”, François said, before recommending: “It requires transforming certain vertical, distorted and partial visions of the Church, of the priestly ministry, of the role of the laity, of the responsibilities of the Church, of the roles of government, and so on”.

Take into account the reality

The second risk is that of intellectualism, “A sort of” talking about oneself “, in which one proceeds in a superficial and worldly manner, to end up falling back into the usual sterile ideological and partisan classifications, and detaching oneself from the reality of the Holy People of God, from concrete life communities scattered around the world ”.

Finally the Holy Father warned against “Temptation to stand still“, a real “venom” that brings down “In the error of not taking seriously the time in which we live” – ​​”we have always done like that!”. To avoid this pitfall, it is necessary that the synodal path involves “The local churches in passionate and embodied work; may he imprint a style of communion and participation marked by mission ”.









A Church that adopts the “Style of God”

To these three dangers, the Sovereign Pontiff opposed three opportunities offered by the synodal route, which make it a “Time of grace”. “The first is to orient oneself not occasionally but structurally towards a Synodal Church: an open place where everyone feels at home and can participate. The Synod also offers us the opportunity to become a Church of listening: to pause in our rhythms, to curb our pastoral anxieties to stop and listen ”, detailed the Pope, inviting us to rediscover the prayer of adoration. Finally, that of building a “Local church”, capable of friendship, compassion and tenderness with society and the world. This is the “Style of God”.















Prayer time in the Synod Hall

Prayer to the Holy Spirit

But to overcome the difficulties and realize the opportunities that will present themselves on the road to the Synod, a guide is essential: the Holy Spirit. “Dear brothers and sisters, may this Synod be inhabited by the Spirit!”, asked the Successor of Peter. And Francis to quote Father Yves Congar, Dominican theologian, expert in the work of the Second Vatican Council: “We must not build another Church, we must build a different Church” (True and false reform in the Church, Milan, 1994, 1939). “This is the challenge”, in the eyes of the Pope. And to achieve “A ‘different Church’, open to the novelty that God wants to suggest to her”, we must often invoke the Holy Spirit and humbly listen to him. This is what the Holy Father did without delay, saying the following prayer at the end of his speech:

“Come, Holy Spirit. You who stir up new languages ​​and put words of life on our lips, preserve us from becoming a beautiful but silent Church-Museum, with a great past but little future. Come among us, so that in the synodal experience, we do not allow ourselves to be overcome by disenchantment, that we do not water down the prophecy, that we do not reduce everything to sterile discussions. Come, Holy Spirit of love, open our hearts to listening. Come, Spirit of holiness, renew the holy faithful People of God. Come, Creator Spirit, renew the face of the earth ”.

Tomorrow, opening mass in St. Peter’s Basilica

Other interventions followed that of Pope Francis, in particular that of Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, General Relator of the Synod, and of Cardinal Mario Grech, Secretary General of the Synod, as well as testimonies. The participants then continued their reflection in working groups.

Tomorrow, Sunday October 10, all will meet at 10:00 a.m. in St. Peter’s Basilica for Mass celebrated by Pope Francis, who will officially inaugurate the Synod for the Universal Church and for the Diocese of Rome, in the presence of the faithful.