Taiwan will not give in to pressure from China, says president

Taiwan will not give in to pressure from China and will defend its democratic system, President Tsai Ing-wen assured this Sunday. The 23 million inhabitants of Taiwan live under the constant threat of an invasion from China, which considers this territory to be one of its provinces. Beijing threatens to use force in case the island formally proclaims its independence. “The more things we achieve, the more pressure exerted by China,” Tsai Ing-wen said in a speech on Taiwan’s National Day.

“No one can force Taiwan to follow the path that China has mapped out for us,” said the president, saying the island is “on the front lines in defending democracy.” “We hope for a relaxation of (…) relations [avec Pékin] and we will not act thoughtlessly, but we absolutely must not imagine that the Taiwanese people will give in to the pressures, ”she added. Taiwan, which enjoys a democratic system, has been ruled by a power of its own since the Communists’ victory on the mainland in 1949.

Renewed tension since Xi came to power

Since Chinese President Xi Jinping came to power, tensions have been at their highest level in four decades. All official communication with Taipei has been cut off since the 2016 election of Tsai Ing-wen, with Beijing intensifying economic, diplomatic and military pressure on the territory. Recently, Chinese military planes have stepped up incursions into the island’s air defense identification zone (Adiz). A record 150 Chinese military aircraft, including nuclear-capable H-6 bombers, made inroads into the Adiz in the days before and after October 1, China’s national holiday.





On Saturday, Xi Jinping promised to “achieve the reunification of the homeland by peaceful means”, saying it is “in the general interest of the Chinese nation, including compatriots in Taiwan”. While he said he was in favor of “peaceful reunification,” the remarks came after months of growing military threats, including air raids and major military maneuvers intended to simulate an invasion. So far this year, more than 600 Chinese Air Force planes have been detected in Taiwan’s Adiz. In 2020, 380 planes had been detected.

The Taiwanese very unfavorable to a connection with Beijing

Tsai Ing-wen is hated by Beijing, because it considers Taiwan as an “already independent” country, and rejects the principle of “one China”. However, it did nothing to officially proclaim the independence of the island, which, in Beijing’s eyes, is the “red line” not to be crossed. She offered talks with Beijing, which rejected them. The president reiterated on Sunday her call for a dialogue “on an equal footing” with China and said she was in favor of maintaining the current status quo between the two neighbors. She warned, however, that anything that could happen to Taiwan would have major regional and global consequences.

Polls show that the vast majority of Taiwanese have no desire to be ruled by Beijing. Beijing’s growing grip on Hong Kong territory, which Beijing sees as a model of how China intends to govern Taiwan, does not reassure locals that their way of life would remain unchanged under the Communist Party regime .