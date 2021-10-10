Taiwanese president says island won’t give in to pressure from China

President Tsai Ing-wen delivered a speech at the Presidential Palace in Taipei on Sunday, October 10, 2021. SAM YEH / AFP

Taiwan will continue to strengthen its defenses so that no one can force the island to accept the path that China has laid out for it, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said on Sunday (October 10) during a speech at the ceremony. National Holiday.

The island has reported in recent days a record number of military aircraft incursions from Beijing. One hundred and fifty Chinese military aircraft, including nuclear-capable H-6 bombers, made incursions into the island’s air defense identification zone (Adiz) in the days preceding and following October 1, the date of the national holiday in China.

“We hope for an appeasement between our two countries and will not act thoughtlessly, but we must not believe that the Taiwanese people will give in to pressure”, she added.





“We will continue to strengthen our defenses and show our determination to defend ourselves to ensure that no one can force Taiwan to follow the path that China has laid out for us. Indeed, this path offers neither a free and democratic way of life in Taiwan, nor sovereignty to our 23 million inhabitants. “

China promises inevitable “reunification”

The 23 million inhabitants of Taiwan live under the constant threat of an invasion from China, which considers this territory to be one of its provinces. Beijing threatens to use force in case the island formally proclaims its independence.

Since Chinese President Xi Jinping came to power, tensions have been at their highest level in four decades. The day before, the latter had mentioned a “Reunification” inevitable with Taiwan by means “Peaceful”.

All official communication with Taipei has been severed since the election in 2016 of Mr.me Tsai, Beijing intensifying the economic, diplomatic and military pressure on the territory. Mme Tsai is hated by Beijing, because she considers Taiwan as a country “Already independent”, and rejects the principle of one China ”.

She offered talks with Beijing, which rejected them, and on Sunday she reiterated her call for dialogue ” equals “ with China. She warned, however, that anything that could happen to Taiwan would have major regional and global consequences.