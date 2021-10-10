Tatiana-Laurence Delarue, victim of a road accident: “It’s always fatal”

On her Instagram account, this Saturday, October 9, 2021, Tatiana-Laurence Delarue shared her latest misadventure. A bad encounter with a wild boar which almost cost him many consequences.

In story, the former candidate of Secret Story shared the photo of a boar followed by a disturbing message. “It was the same animal … Last night 8:30 p.m., alone in the car, only 8 minutes from the house, I thought it was the end. I’ve always heard of a car accident that hits a boar, it’s always fatal …“, she first indicated (see slideshow). And to continue: “Lhe boar in the middle of the road, on the white line, I was sure to hit it, inevitable … When I steered and found myself in 5th gear in a field. It was impossible. And yet …“A narrowly avoided accident for the young woman, pregnant with her first child.”All protection has been with us. Today more than yesterday, I know that I carry an angel “, she continued before concluding:” I love you my baby.“





A tumultuous couple life

In a relationship with Xavier Delarue – present in the French series Tomorrow belongs to us on TF1 – the young woman of 39 years has suffered many controversies in recent days. In particular on the many rumors about an infidelity generated by his companion. A story that surely worried a lot the mother-to-be who then wanted to rectify things. On the Web, the latter indicated that her companion was a victim “of lies and invention” for more than a year. “Ultimately, it is a false relationship pronounced out of jealousy or revenge. (…) Invention that has been repeated in order to make mal “, she wrote about this famous infidelity, then mentioning to be”very tired by this made-up story“.