teenager kills his father with a bullet in the head

A 13-year-old teenager was indicted and remanded in custody on Saturday in Nancy for “murder on the ascendant” after having killed his father with a bullet in the head, announced Saturday the public prosecutor of this city. The facts took place Thursday at the home of this family of five children, François Pérain said in a statement. It was the mother, 33 years old as the victim, who raised the alert, according to the same source. Between life and death, this man from Kosovo died in hospital the same day, said François Pérain.

The wife, who had initially given the police “confused explanations evoking an argument with her husband and the role played by one of her sons”, had ended up explaining in police custody that her eldest, aged 13 years, was the author of the shooting. Comments confirmed by his 7-year-old daughter “who had also attended the scene”, according to the prosecutor. The young alleged perpetrator, who had concealed the weapon in a bush near the family home, had fled with one of his 12-year-old brothers. The two young people finally surrendered to the police on Friday morning.





The rest of the siblings placed

According to the statements of the mother and her two sons, “the victim would have drunk a lot of alcohol and would have been particularly aggressive towards his wife” and would have hit her, indicates François Pérain. The doctor who examined her, however, found no trace of physical violence, according to the same source. According to these testimonies, the teenager seized the weapon of collection of his father which was “in the parental room” and took “a bullet concealed under the clothes of his mother”, details François Pérain. He then gave a “blank pistol”, which also belonged to the father, to his brother so that he “could defend him if ‘the bullet did not come out of the revolver and if his father got angry'”, reports the prosecutor .

The teenager then entered the kitchen where his father was sitting and shot him in the temple “either at close range or at close range (very close range)”. The siblings’ children were provisionally placed and a children’s judge was called upon to monitor the educational situation of the minors, indicates François Pérain.