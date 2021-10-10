Tehran has produced 120 kg of 20% enriched uranium, Iran atomic energy organization announces

Tehran has crossed a new threshold by increasing its stock of 20% enriched uranium to more than 120 kg, Mohammad Eslami, head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization, announced on Saturday evening, October 9.

“We have exceeded 120 kg. We have more than that number. Our people know well that they [les Occidentaux] were supposed to give us the 20% enriched fuel to use in the Tehran reactor, but they didn’tMohammad Eslami said on state television. If our colleagues did not produce it, we would naturally have problems with the lack of fuel for this reactor. “

Read also Iran plans to produce 20% enriched uranium, a move that upsets the US and Europe

According to estimates at the end of August, Tehran had increased its stock of uranium enriched to 20% to 84.3 kg, a level which in theory makes it possible to produce medical isotopes, used in particular in the diagnosis of certain cancers. Then in April, the Islamic Republic crossed the unprecedented 60% threshold and produced from 10 kg, approaching the 90% needed to make a bomb.

Mentioning the “Breakout time”, that is to say, the time it would take in theory for Iran to obtain the material intended for a nuclear bomb, a senior official of the American administration had estimated, Monday, that it was “Spent from twelve months to a few months”, which is “Disturbing”.





Sanctions imposed

Concluded in 2015 between Iran on the one hand, and the United States, United Kingdom, China, Russia, France and Germany on the other hand, the Iran nuclear agreement (JCPoA) offered Tehran the lifting of part of the international sanctions in exchange for a drastic reduction in its nuclear program, placed under the strict control of the United Nations.

But after the unilateral withdrawal of the Americans from the agreement, in 2018, under the presidency of Donald Trump, Tehran gradually abandoned its commitments. The United States in turn imposed sanctions.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also Iran nuclear deal suspended at Tehran’s goodwill

Washington says it wants “Come back fairly quickly” at the negotiating table with Iran to revive the nuclear deal, a senior Biden administration official said a few days ago. Tehran is moving in the same direction, considering a resumption before the beginning of November of negotiations with the major powers with a view to relaunching the nuclear agreement, suspended since June.