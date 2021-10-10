Tenon hospital in Paris: the gynecologist suspected of rape disputes the accusations of former patients

Caught in the storm, he had not yet spoken. A renowned gynecologist from Tenon hospital in Paris, Émile Daraï, targeted by an investigation for “rape of a minor”, “Firmly disputes the accusations against him” by former patients, said Sunday, in a statement, his lawyer.

“He will explain it within the framework of the investigations opened by the Paris prosecutor’s office, the AP-HP (Public Assistance – Hospitals of Paris) and Sorbonne University”, specifies his lawyer, Me Alain Jakubowicz. Specialist in endometriosis, head of the gynecological obstetrics and reproductive medicine department at Tenon hospital, Émile Daraï is targeted by at least two complaints, had indicated a judicial source.

The Paris public prosecutor’s office opened on September 28 a judicial inquiry for “rape by a person having authority over a minor over 15 years old”. The investigations were entrusted to the Brigade for the protection of minors. The professor “learned from the press that complaints were filed against him for rape, vaginal and rectal examinations without consent, brutal gestures and acts of verbal and psychological abuse.”



“While his name is thrown in the pasture without the slightest reservation, he ignores all the facts with which he is overwhelmed, under cover of the anonymity of those who denounce them”, adds Me Jakubowicz, also lawyer of Nordahl Lelandais. “If the word of the complainants must be heard, it constitutes neither an absolute truth nor a proof”, underlines the advice of the professor.

Following several testimonies from former patients, the AP-HP and Sorbonne University launched an internal investigation on September 20. The two institutions announced on Friday that they had “acted with Prof. Émile Daraï his withdrawal from his responsibilities head of department and pedagogical manager ”so that“ this investigation can take place in the greatest serenity ”.

“The situation of Professor Émile Daraï will be re-examined in the light of the conclusions of the internal investigation” expected “before the end of October 2021”, they added. Me Jakubowicz “deplores the fact that, under cover of the right to information, the presumption of innocence and the dignity and honor of a doctor have been violated”. Her “professional skills and (her) involvement in the cause of women, particularly within the National College of French Gynecologists and Obstetricians, have been recognized for more than 35 years,” recalls her lawyer.