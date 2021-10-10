More

    tens of thousands of climate protesters in Brussels

    A few weeks before the COP26 summit, this is the first major climate march in Belgium since the start of the pandemic. The organizers claimed some 70,000 participants.

    They demand action. Several tens of thousands of demonstrators took part in Brussels, Sunday, October 10, in the first major climate march in Belgium since the start of the coronavirus epidemic, a few weeks before the international summit of COP26.

    According to a police estimate, at least 25,000 people took part in this three-kilometer march linking Brussels-North station to the Parc du Cinquantenaire. The organizers claimed some 70,000 participants. “It is time to have systemic change with radical action. It is about the survival of mankind”, climate activist Anuna De Wever told TV channel VRT.

    Nearly 80 militant groups, united under the banner “Climate Coalition”, called for the demonstration, in which Belgian politicians also participated. “The climate is a socio-economic issue. We must now defend it because it is not my generation to foot the bill”, said Conor Rousseau, 28, leader of the Vooruit party, the former Socialist Party in Flanders.

    The demonstration had particular significance after the deadly floods that hit Belgium in July. “Politicians are dying of old age, Rosa died of climate change”, read on a banner, in reference to a 15-year-old girl swept away by a river in July.


