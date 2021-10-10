Tesla launches the festivities in its Berlin gigafactory despite multiple opposition

It is time to celebrate in Tesla’s future European “gigafactory” in Berlin, Germany. In the grip of multiple setbacks – starting with a building permit still pending two years after the start of work – the American car manufacturer and its emblematic CEO, Elon Musk, have launched a large-scale seduction operation. This Saturday, October 9, an “open house” day began on this site, which had hitherto remained very secret.

Several thousand people began to gather in the early hours of the morning in front of the gates to visit Tesla’s first European giga-factory, the 4th in the world, after a successful online invitation campaign. Photos began to appear on social media early in the morning, revealing attractions such as a Ferris wheel. An electro music concert and vegetarian food trucks complete the program.

A special diet that annoys

If Tesla has put the small dishes in the big ones while the site is not yet fully completed, it is because its establishment in the Berlin conurbation continues to raise many objections, in particular from residents, with several grievances. the key. A demonstration is also planned to denounce the environmental impact of the 300 hectare site.

It is the exceptional regime that seems to benefit the American manufacturer that arouses the most virulence on the part of its opponents, like the exemption obtained to accommodate 9,000 people while public gatherings are limited to 5,000 people in Germany due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While this may seem anecdotal, this privilege is in addition to a series of other measures that can be likened to privileges. Tesla has indeed benefited from an exceptional and controversial prior authorization procedure, which allowed it to start work in 2019, even before receiving a building permit. The environmental impact is still being assessed and the public consultation will not end until October 14, while the site is being finalized and the plant must be inaugurated by the end of the year. or early 2022. The site could therefore be operational without having obtained final approval from the local authorities.

Opponents, who fear an attack on water resources and on the region’s biodiversity, have increased the number of appeals, demonstrations and open letters to delay the site. Last year, justice even forced Tesla to suspend its construction site because of the risk of destruction of natural habitat of protected species of lizards and snakes.

Trade union opposition and political support

Tesla has also drawn the wrath of the powerful German union IG Metall, which denounces wages 20% lower than those resulting from collective bargaining offered by German car manufacturers. The American group also offers its employees to receive stock options and bonuses instead of their paid vacation. According to the union, this strategy would have difficulty convincing German workers with only 10% of the 12,000 positions filled so far.

Despite these oppositions, “gigafactory Europe” enjoys strong political support. The opening, initially planned for July, certainly had to be postponed by a few months, but a definitive blocking of the project therefore seems very hypothetical. Only building modification requests could drag the schedule by a few more months.

The scale of the project plays for Tesla. Wanting to be modern and innovative, the plant must produce 500,000 electric vehicles per year. Elon Musk also plans to build “the world’s largest battery factory” there.

The Berlin site should allow Tesla to continue its industrial ramp-up after several difficult years. In 2016, he announced that he would reach a capacity of 500,000 cars per year in 2018 … a threshold that he only crossed in 2020 due to insufficiently honed industrial processes.

Now profitable, the brand is targeting 750,000 deliveries this year, an increase of almost 50% over one year. It had already sold 627,000 cars in the first three quarters of 2021.