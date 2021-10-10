TF1’s culinary program, MasterChef, broadcast from 2010 to 2015, could arrive on France 2 in a few weeks as well as a DIY program – Video

Stéphane Sitbon-Gomez, the program director of France Télévisions, looks back on the re-entry of the group’s channels and announces several new programs in an interview with Le Parisien. Asked by the daily, on the possible arrival of MasterChef, historic TF1 program, on France 2, the person in charge of the channel does not say “no”.

He replies: “We are open to everything that is in tune with the times. Cooking has its place on France Télévisions. The same goes for DIY, which is a real trend abroad. In prime time, we are looking for to build on humor, with a popular comedy show and games.

We are also renewing our magazines with “Chemins de traverse”, where a personality will go on a hike with Agathe Lecaron.

And “Destins croisés”, a new program on heritage embodied by Maya Lauqué for France 3. “





MasterChef was a culinary reality TV show presented by Carole Rousseau for the first 3 seasons and by Sandrine Quétier for the 5th season. The first 4 seasons and the start of the 5th season are broadcast on TF1 (from August 19, 2010 to July 2, 2015) and the remainder of the 5th on NT1 from July 30, 2015 due to the very poor ratings of this last season. The program will then disappear from the program schedules.

MasterChef is inspired by the successful format broadcast in the UK on the BBC.

MasterChef is an amateur televised cooking competition open to people who have never worked in a catering trade. After a casting, 100 people were chosen to participate in this competition. Together, they compete in different culinary events. At the end of the show, there is only one candidate left, who is elected MasterChef. He won the sum of 100,000 euros, six months of training in a major cooking school, as well as the publication of the book of his own recipes at Solar editions.

At the end of each season, the best recipes from the episodes of the year are published in a book.