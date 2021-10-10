Thailand’s economy to return to pre-pandemic level in 2023

Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), one of Thailand’s largest banks, predicts the economy will return to 2019 growth levels by mid-2023.

According to a report published by the economic intelligence center of the SCB, the damage caused by the economic scars, in particular the deterioration of the business dynamics, the increasingly fragile conditions of the labor market as well as the deterioration of the finances of the households and small and medium-sized enterprises, mean that the overall recovery of Southeast Asia’s second largest economy would be gradual.





The effects of the delta variant

The latest Covid-19 outbreak, which saw the total number of infections in Thailand rise from less than 30,000 in April to more than 1.7 million, has weakened private consumption and limited international tourist arrivals, though the government has announced plans to ease restrictions on vaccinated travelers.

Although exports, one of the main engines of the country’s economic growth, have continued to increase, this growth could stagnate for the remainder of the year due to a higher base than last year and difficulties global economies triggered by the Delta variant epidemic, according to the report.

The bank expects the country’s exports to grow 15% this year and continue to grow, but at a slower pace of 4.7% in 2022 due to a higher base in 2021.

6.3 million tourists in 2022

The bank expects the economy to grow 0.7% in 2021 and expects growth to accelerate to 3.4% in 2022, thanks to the advancement of the vaccination rollout.

The number of foreign tourist arrivals to the country is expected to reach 0.17 million this year and increase to 6.3 million by 2022, thanks to advances in vaccination in Thailand and around the world, according to the report.

This number has been compared to the peak of nearly 40 million tourists in 2019.

SCB said the Thai government should consider additional borrowing to support economic recovery and step up efforts to restructure the country’s economy.

Source: Xinhuanet