“That ’70s Show” series will be entitled to a spin-off 20 years later Netflix announced to launch “That’ 90s Show” – Video

The series “That ’70s Show” will have the right to a spin-off which will take place 20 years later. Netflix has indeed announced the preparation of ten episodes of “That ’90s Show”. The central character of this new series, which will take place in 1995, will be Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), hero of “That ’70s Show”.

The spin-off will mark the return of Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who played Red and Kitty Forman, Eric’s parents. Just like in “That ’70s Show”, the ten episodes of the future series will be filmed in multi-camera.

Viewers will be able to follow the adventures of Leia who came to spend her summer with her grandparents. She will befriend the new kids at Point Place, Wisconsin. Bonnie and Terry Turner, creators of “That ’70s Show”, will return for this new project as screenwriters and executive producers.





Their daughter Lindsay Turner will also be there. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will also be executive producers of “That ’90s Show”.

So far Netflix has not given a potential release date for the spin-off, but the official synopsis warns that “Sex, drugs and rock’n roll never die, they just change clothes.”

In 2002, the spin-off “That ’80s Show” was born but the series was canceled after thirteen episodes.

“That ’70s Show” was released in 1998.

For eight seasons, spectators were able to follow the adventures of Eric Forman, in love with his neighbor Donna, and their band of friends, Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), his infuriating and rich girlfriend Jackie (Mila Kunis), the rebel of the band Hyde (Danny Masterson) and the foreign student Fez (Wilmer Valderrama).