The 20 American crypto-giants who will change the face of the economy

The USA is becoming crypto-friendly – Last year, the MicroStrategy company surprised the world by announcing that it would convert some of its cash into bitcoins (BTC). Now, many other companies have taken the plunge by exposing themselves to cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin to conquer businesses

Over the past 2 years, the price of Bitcoin has evolved positively about 500%, arousing the interest of more traditional investors.

So, we have seen many companies so far firmly against Bitcoin change speech against the queen of cryptocurrencies. JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs or Black rock : The world’s largest investment funds are now partially exposed to Bitcoin as well as other cryptocurrencies.

On the other hand, this exposure to cryptocurrencies is not reserved for investment funds. For example, the company MicroStrategy has been accumulating BTC for 2 years. She now has some more than 110,000.

MicroStrategy is not the only company to have made this choice. On October 6, the Bank of America effectively released a list of 20 large American companies having exposure to Bitcoin.

Unsurprisingly, we find, in this list, companies from the financial sector, such as Coinbase, JP Morgan, Morgan stanley or Signature Bank. Other less expected companies are also found there. This is the case ofExelon Corporation, NRG Energy, Vistra Energy, Fox corporation, the Warner Music Group or the Walt disney company.





Institutions attacking cryptocurrencies

There it is! After more than 12 years of existence, Bitcoin is finally starting to be recognized by the world of mainstream finance.

In the first half of 2021, $ 17 billion were thus invested in cryptocurrencies on the part of investment funds. By way of comparison, only 5.5 billion had been injected over the whole of 2020.

The same goes for decentralized finance. While DeFi, in its early days, was reserved for professional traders and retail investors, the ecosystem is now taken by storm by large institutions.

In practice, the share of volume associated with professional traders went from 50 to 20% between the third quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2021. In parallel, the share of large institutions went from 22 to more than 60% at the same time.

Some protocols now opt for openness, faced with the massive arrival of these institutional investors. For example, the decentralized loan and savings protocol Aave announced the launch of Aave Arc, a series of liquidity pools reserved exclusively for institutions. Obviously, to access it, they must comply with a KYC pushed.

It is now the entire so-called "traditional" economy that is putting itself in order of battle to take advantage of the potential of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.