The 25 films of the James Bond saga to watch on this free channel from France Televisions!

On the occasion of the theatrical release of the highly anticipated Mourir Can Wait, France Télévisions has put the dishes in the big ones by launching a channel dedicated solely to the adventures of the most famous of British spies.

After several postponements, James Bond fans can finally find in theaters the new adventures of their favorite spy. To die can wait is on course to break the house, especially since it is the last film of the “Craig era” which carried the role in five films. To relive the 25 films of a saga that spans 60 years, France Télévisions had a good idea.

In continuous rotation

France TV has indeed launched a special James Bond channel which broadcasts continuously, and free of charge, all the spy films in the secret service of his majesty. This digital channel, which will go out on October 10, offers films every day without really respecting the chronology. Fortunately, the website announces the schedule for each day!

🎞 The saga #JamesBond it is: 25 cult films, 6 legendary actors and almost 60 years of cinema.

🖥 📱 On the occasion of the release of “Mourir Can Wait”, @francetv create the event with a special “James Bond” channel! ▶ https://t.co/TIxDP1sDT9 pic.twitter.com/ajoG44Fi49 – France Televisions (@Francetele) October 1, 2021

As a bonus, the James Bond channel offers several documentaries to see when you want. Everything of Nothing, the secret story of James Bond retraces the trials, the big anger and the dramatic changes that have marked the history of the franchise. Bond Girls Are Forever returns of course on the many conquests and female adversaries of James Bond. Finally, the last documentary, Being James Bond, puts into perspective the contribution of Daniel Craig in the saga.

Let us recall that the streaming service of France Télévisions, Salto, has achieved a nice blow by offering 25 films to watch anytime without constraints (but the service is paying € 6.99 per month, the first month being free).