The 4 things to know about the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer (2022)

Of this category that appeared twenty years ago, not much remains today. Compact people carriers are deserting the market and the catalogs of generalist brands. Arrived later on the side of the premium manufacturers, they are however not there yet on the departure. The only rival of the Mercedes B-Class even renews its contract. Landed in 2014 with its front-wheel drive for the first time at the propeller brand, the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer will make way for the next generation in February 2022. A way to continue to offer a family vehicle close to the X1, more flexible and at a lower price (from € 34,200 with standard DKG7 double-clutch automatic gearbox), due to a market mainly in search of SUVs. Here are the top four things to know about novelty.

A refined style with continuity

Seen from the side, the new generation 2 Series Active Tourer looks almost identical to the previous one. However, we quickly notice the finer general design. The optics are the main beneficiaries, composed entirely of LEDs and overflowing on the sides of a more fluid body. An effect notably provided by flush door handles. If the headlights get thinner, the double-bean radiator grille follows the opposite path along with the brand’s recent trend of stretching that opening vertically. The M Sport finish further marks the effect with a slightly sagged area at the level of the logo, just above the two prominent nostrils. In general, the minivan appears a little more slender than before.

An interior leap towards the new generation

Impossible to confuse the two generations on the other hand once the doors of the passenger compartment crossed. The old one was one of the last models in the range not to have been converted to digital instrumentation. The news goes straight to the style of the latest electric iX SUV… for € 50,000 less. There are therefore two screens facing the driver grouped together under a curved rectangular slab. The screen dedicated to the meters measures 10.25 ”diagonally, the one in the center, 10.7”. They incorporate the eighth generation of the iDrive system, which focuses more on touch and voice control. The radio and air conditioning control unit disappear completely. There are still a few touches around the central ventilator. Below, space has been made for storage and the phone charging area. The central console is floating, attached to the central armrest and to the seats.

A new steering wheel appears and the presentation of the cabin mixes noble materials for a more upscale appearance.





Modularity preserved

The trunk volume does not change, at 470 liters. It is therefore in the good average of the boxes that we find on board compact SUVs. In a good minivan, it adds space optimization capabilities. Its bench slides 13 centimeters and the backrests can tilt forward to have a “cargo” position adding 90 liters of potential cargo. It folds down into three parts (40/20/40) to release up to 1,455 liters. Be careful, however, these figures only relate to the 218i and 218d. The higher thermal engines (220i, 223i) see their capacity contained between 415 and 1,405 liters. Regarding the towing capacity, it amounts to a maximum of 1,400 kg depending on the engine.

The choice of energy

The BMW 2 Series Active Tourer offers a diverse range of engines. At launch, there will be more conventionally gasoline or diesel but depending on the power, 48V micro-hybridization comes on board. In detail, the 218i is equipped with a three-cylinder 1.5 classic petrol engine with 136 hp and 230 Nm of torque while the 220i is entitled, from this same block, to 156 hp aided by 19 electric horses. The cumulative amount is 170 horsepower and 280 Nm.

On the diesel side, only the 218d completes the starting offer thanks to a 2.0 four-cylinder engine with 150 hp and 360 Nm.

A few months later, the big news for the model will concern its deeper electrification. Two plug-in hybrid versions will then appear. We do not yet know if the interior volume will be preserved but the fully electric range could reach 100 km.