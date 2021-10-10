the 5 news you shouldn’t miss this week

Did not have time to follow the news of the electric car this week? Automobile-Propre sums up the headlines!

The MG ZS EV gets a makeover

Appeared on the market in 2020, the MG ZS EV is already going through the restyling box. More than a simple aesthetic update symbolized by a new facies, the brand introduces several technical innovations.

More powerful, MG’s new electric SUV is available in two battery configurations. Accumulating 70 kWh of capacity, the “Large Autonomy” version promises up to 440 km of autonomy in the WLTP cycle. Limited to 51 kWh, the second is satisfied with 320 km.

Available now to order, the new version of the MG ZS EV will arrive in dealerships at the end of October. Ecological bonus deducted, it is offered at less than 30,000 euros.

New record for Tesla

Nothing seems to stop Tesla’s insane rise. In the third quarter of 2021, the Californian brand delivered 241,300 vehicles worldwide, including 232,025 models of the Model 3 and Model Y. A historic result!

Cumulatively, the manufacturer has delivered more than 600,000 electric cars over the first 9 months of 2021. This is more than the 500,000 or so units sold over the whole of 2020.

Ionity launches its subscription plan

Until now limited to fee-for-service, the Ionity fast charging network is launching its first subscription offer.

Accessible to all, the Ionity package Passport provides access to network terminals at a preferential price. By subscribing to a subscription at € 17.99 / month, the price goes from 79 to 35 cents per minute.

Complementing the offers already offered by partner constructors of Ionity, this new formula is aimed above all at regular users.

2,200 charging points for Ikea

Ikea will massively equip its stores in France. By 2025, the famous Swedish furniture chain plans to deploy 2,200 charging points.

These charging points will be distributed over the 34 stores and 4 depots of Ikea France. Ultimately, 5% of the brand’s parking spaces will be equipped.

First assessment for the Volkswagen ID.3

Appeared on the market a little over a year ago, the Volkswagen ID.3 seems to have found its audience. According to data provided by the manufacturer, more than 144,000 copies of the electric compact have been ordered since its launch.

A result which does not allow the ID.3 to reach the first place of the European market. With 44,625 units registered over the first 9 months of the year in Europe, the ID.3 remains far behind the Tesla Model 3, which has sold more than 75,000 units over the same period …

