The bar of 200 people who have died of the coronavirus crossed in New Caledonia

4 new deaths are to be deplored, in 24 hours on the territory. This brings the death toll from the coronavirus in New Caledonia to 200 since September 9. 66 new positive cases have been confirmed.

updated on October 10, 2021 at 4:45 p.m.



Since yesterday, Saturday, 4 additional deaths are to be deplored in New Caledonia. The bar of 200 deaths from Covid-19 in the territory has been reached.

66 new positive cases have been confirmed, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 9,166. The cumulative incidence rate over seven days is 364 per 100,000 people.

55 patients are treated in intensive care and 229, hospitalized in a Covid unit throughout the territory.

67 positive patients are under surveillance in a hotel including:

49 in the southern province

13 in the Islands

5 in the North

7,402 people are considered cured by the hospital services that received them.













45.44% of the total population has a complete vaccination schedule

Yesterday, Saturday, 2,929 people received a dose of the vaccine.

More generally, since the start of the campaign:

163,063 people received a dose of vaccine, i.e. 70.47% of the vaccineable population and 60.17% of the total population

123,133 people received two doses of vaccine

1,734 people received a booster dose

At this point, 53.21% of the vaccineable population, or 45.44% of the total population, had received a complete vaccination schedule.