the Blues got into the game well, even without a goal

The probable composition of the Blues with Kimpembe

According to our information, Didier Deschamps will keep 3-4-2-1 against Spain this Sunday (8:45 p.m.) in the final of the League of Nations. But there should be a change in the three-way defense. Presnel Kimpembe should start on the left axis instead of Lucas Hernandez. Adrien Rabiot positive for Covid-19 and forfeit, will be replaced by Aurélien Tchouaméni.

The probable composition of the Blues:

Lloris – Koundé, Varane, Kimpembe – Pavard, Pogba, Tchouaméni, T. Hernandez – Griezmann – Mbappé, Benzema