More

    the Blues got into the game well, even without a goal

    Sports


    First Spanish move in front of Lloris’ goal

    Sarabia is found in the box by Torres, but crushes his off-balance strike too much.

    The Blues are well into their match

    Nice collective movement in one touch to shift Pavard, whose center in front of the goal is cleared for a corner.

    BENZEMA CANNOT CONTINUE!

    Superb full-axis pass from Benzema, who was perhaps out of play. This is not signaled, but the Real striker is unable to knock down his center after dribbling Simon.

    Laporte left axis

    In the Spanish hinge with two left-handers, it was Eric Garcia who shifted to the right.

    Input intensity

    Spain put the ball in the French camp and made a big pressing to prevent the Blues (in white) from coming out.

    Let’s go !

    Kick-off given by La Roja!

    San Siro well filled despite everything

    There is a 50% gauge in Italy, but the atmosphere is good in Milan tonight.

    The hymn of the Blues whistled

    The whistles are quite numerous when the Marseillaise sounds at San Siro

    Italy third in this League of Nations

    The host country of this final four climbed on the podium by beating Belgium (2-1) earlier in the day, whose first place in the FIFA rankings is now in danger.

    Griezmann’s centenary

    Holder tonight, Antoine Griezmann will become the ninth player to reach the 100 caps with the Blues

    What atmosphere before the final?

    Our commentator Jano Resseguié tells us everything

    The composition of the Blues

    As announced earlier today, Presnel Kimpembe starts in defense, in place of Lucas Hernandez. Aurélien Tchouaméni replaces Adrien Rabiot, positive for Covid-19.

    Lloris – Koundé, Varane, Kimpembe – Pavard, Pogba, Tchouaméni, T. Hernandez – Griezmann, Mbappé, Benzema.

    The composition of Spain

    Two changes for the Spaniards compared to the team composition against Italy: Garcia replaces Torres in defense, Rodri takes the place of Koke in the middle. Ferran Torres, an uncertain time, is well titular in false nine.


    Simón – Azpilicueta, Garcia, Laporte, Alonso – Busquets, Rodri, Gavi – Oyarzabal, Torres, Sarabia.

    Revival of the best clashes between France and Spain

    And there were beautiful people! Among the highlights, Zinedine Zidane’s match at the 2006 World Cup …

    The bus of the Blues arrives

    And our Spanish friends are following this very closely

    Italy on the third step of the podium

    Before tonight’s final, Italy beat Belgium in the small final (2-1)

    The balance sheet between France and Spain

    36th confrontation between France and Spain this Sunday. For now, advantage to La Roja with 16 wins, against 12 for the Blues and seven draws.

    The Blues locker room is ready

    And it will be the white jersey for the France team tonight

    The probable composition of the Blues with Kimpembe

    According to our information, Didier Deschamps will keep 3-4-2-1 against Spain this Sunday (8:45 p.m.) in the final of the League of Nations. But there should be a change in the three-way defense. Presnel Kimpembe should start on the left axis instead of Lucas Hernandez. Adrien Rabiot positive for Covid-19 and forfeit, will be replaced by Aurélien Tchouaméni.

    The probable composition of the Blues:

    Lloris – Koundé, Varane, Kimpembe – Pavard, Pogba, Tchouaméni, T. Hernandez – Griezmann – Mbappé, Benzema

    Deschamps hails Griezmann’s “longevity” ahead of his 100th selection

    On the eve of the Nations League final against Spain on Sunday evening in San Siro (8:45 p.m.), the coach of the France team Didier Deschamps was asked about the longevity of his striker Antoine Griezmann, who should honor his 100th selection against La Roja.

    The Blues still in 3-4-1-2?

    On the eve of the Nations League final between the France team and Spain on Sunday evening in Milan (8:45 p.m.), the Blues coach Didier Deschamps gave no clue as to his team composition. We can imagine that the 3-4-1-2 system will be renewed. Lucas Hernandez and Presnel Kimpembe are competing for a place in defense in the left axis.

    The Blues challenge Spain in the final

    Hello and welcome to RMC Sport to follow the Nations League final between France and Spain (8:45 p.m.) in Milan. The opportunity for the Blues to succeed Portugal and win their first victory in this competition.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articlefor Maréchal, it will be necessary “perhaps”, “at a given moment”, “to know who is in the best position”
    Next articleNawell Madani mom, she reveals photos of pregnancy and opens up about the first names of her daughter in a moving text

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC