the Blues got into the game well, even without a goal

First Spanish move in front of Lloris’ goal
Sarabia is found in the box by Torres, but crushes his off-balance strike too much.
The Blues are well into their match
Nice collective movement in one touch to shift Pavard, whose center in front of the goal is cleared for a corner.
BENZEMA CANNOT CONTINUE!
Superb full-axis pass from Benzema, who was perhaps out of play. This is not signaled, but the Real striker is unable to knock down his center after dribbling Simon.
Laporte left axis
In the Spanish hinge with two left-handers, it was Eric Garcia who shifted to the right.
Input intensity
Spain put the ball in the French camp and made a big pressing to prevent the Blues (in white) from coming out.
Let’s go !
Kick-off given by La Roja!
San Siro well filled despite everything
There is a 50% gauge in Italy, but the atmosphere is good in Milan tonight.
The hymn of the Blues whistled
The whistles are quite numerous when the Marseillaise sounds at San Siro
Italy third in this League of Nations
The host country of this final four climbed on the podium by beating Belgium (2-1) earlier in the day, whose first place in the FIFA rankings is now in danger.
Griezmann’s centenary
Holder tonight, Antoine Griezmann will become the ninth player to reach the 100 caps with the Blues
What atmosphere before the final?
Our commentator Jano Resseguié tells us everything
The composition of the Blues
As announced earlier today, Presnel Kimpembe starts in defense, in place of Lucas Hernandez. Aurélien Tchouaméni replaces Adrien Rabiot, positive for Covid-19.
Lloris – Koundé, Varane, Kimpembe – Pavard, Pogba, Tchouaméni, T. Hernandez – Griezmann, Mbappé, Benzema.
The composition of Spain
Two changes for the Spaniards compared to the team composition against Italy: Garcia replaces Torres in defense, Rodri takes the place of Koke in the middle. Ferran Torres, an uncertain time, is well titular in false nine.
Simón – Azpilicueta, Garcia, Laporte, Alonso – Busquets, Rodri, Gavi – Oyarzabal, Torres, Sarabia.
Revival of the best clashes between France and Spain
And there were beautiful people! Among the highlights, Zinedine Zidane’s match at the 2006 World Cup …
The bus of the Blues arrives
And our Spanish friends are following this very closely
Italy on the third step of the podium
Before tonight’s final, Italy beat Belgium in the small final (2-1)
The balance sheet between France and Spain
36th confrontation between France and Spain this Sunday. For now, advantage to La Roja with 16 wins, against 12 for the Blues and seven draws.
The Blues locker room is ready
And it will be the white jersey for the France team tonight
The probable composition of the Blues with Kimpembe
According to our information, Didier Deschamps will keep 3-4-2-1 against Spain this Sunday (8:45 p.m.) in the final of the League of Nations. But there should be a change in the three-way defense. Presnel Kimpembe should start on the left axis instead of Lucas Hernandez. Adrien Rabiot positive for Covid-19 and forfeit, will be replaced by Aurélien Tchouaméni.
The probable composition of the Blues:
Lloris – Koundé, Varane, Kimpembe – Pavard, Pogba, Tchouaméni, T. Hernandez – Griezmann – Mbappé, Benzema
Deschamps hails Griezmann’s “longevity” ahead of his 100th selection
On the eve of the Nations League final against Spain on Sunday evening in San Siro (8:45 p.m.), the coach of the France team Didier Deschamps was asked about the longevity of his striker Antoine Griezmann, who should honor his 100th selection against La Roja.
The Blues still in 3-4-1-2?
On the eve of the Nations League final between the France team and Spain on Sunday evening in Milan (8:45 p.m.), the Blues coach Didier Deschamps gave no clue as to his team composition. We can imagine that the 3-4-1-2 system will be renewed. Lucas Hernandez and Presnel Kimpembe are competing for a place in defense in the left axis.
The Blues challenge Spain in the final
Hello and welcome to RMC Sport to follow the Nations League final between France and Spain (8:45 p.m.) in Milan. The opportunity for the Blues to succeed Portugal and win their first victory in this competition.