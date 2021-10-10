More

    the Blues to a World Cup victory

    Sports


    Zapping Foot National Top 10: the most loyal players in Ligue 1

    The France team is almost there. While the Blues are turned towards the final of the Nations League against Spain this Sunday evening in Milan (8:45 p.m.), good news fell from Finland last night. Beaten by the Habs last September in Lyon (2-0), Teemu Pukki’s partners fell again this weekend but this time at home against Ukraine (1-2). Enough to do the business of world champions, leaders of the pool with twelve units. Explanations.

    With five points on the clock and one game less, Finland can only aim for a total of 14 units in this group, at best. Just like Ukraine (currently 8 pts). For its part, Bosnia-Herzegovina (6 pts and also one match less), victorious in the afternoon of its trip to Kazakhstan (2-0), can go up to 15 points. With this in mind, Didier Deschamps’ men, who have in addition to that the particular difference on Bosnia (0-1; 1-1), can qualify as of their next qualifying match for the World Cup in Qatar. For that, it will be necessary to beat Kazakhstan at the Stade de France on November 13th. A mission largely in the ropes of the Blues against the red lantern of the group. There is no more !


    to summarize

    The France team is almost there. While the Blues are turned towards the final of the Nations League against Spain this Sunday evening in Milan (8:45 p.m.), good news fell from Finland last night. Beaten by the Habs last September in Lyon (2-0), Teemu Pukki’s partners fell again this weekend but this time at home against Ukraine (1-2). Enough to do the business of world champions, leaders of the pool with twelve units. Explanations.

    Florian Sermaise


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleHealth. Sore throat, colds, bronchiolitis … the winter viruses are back
    Next articlewhen will your smartphone be updated?

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC