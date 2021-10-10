the Blues to a World Cup victory

Zapping Foot National Top 10: the most loyal players in Ligue 1

The France team is almost there. While the Blues are turned towards the final of the Nations League against Spain this Sunday evening in Milan (8:45 p.m.), good news fell from Finland last night. Beaten by the Habs last September in Lyon (2-0), Teemu Pukki’s partners fell again this weekend but this time at home against Ukraine (1-2). Enough to do the business of world champions, leaders of the pool with twelve units. Explanations.

With five points on the clock and one game less, Finland can only aim for a total of 14 units in this group, at best. Just like Ukraine (currently 8 pts). For its part, Bosnia-Herzegovina (6 pts and also one match less), victorious in the afternoon of its trip to Kazakhstan (2-0), can go up to 15 points. With this in mind, Didier Deschamps’ men, who have in addition to that the particular difference on Bosnia (0-1; 1-1), can qualify as of their next qualifying match for the World Cup in Qatar. For that, it will be necessary to beat Kazakhstan at the Stade de France on November 13th. A mission largely in the ropes of the Blues against the red lantern of the group. There is no more !



