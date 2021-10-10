The Bodins in Thailand: Maria explodes while in a jet ski in the new trailer

Check out all-new images from The Bodins’ comedy in Thailand, due out in theaters November 17th!

After a first teaser unveiled last September, Les Bodin’s in Thailand reveal new completely crazy images!





The plot of the film follows Maria Bodin, an 87-year-old cunning and bossy farmer. The latter must face a new ordeal! His great son of a bitch, Christian 50, has lost his taste for life. Following the advice of the psychiatrist, who advises a change of scenery, mother Bodin therefore resigns herself to breaking the bank to pay for her son’s vacation… in Thailand!

When mother and son Bodin fly away, for the first time, more than ten thousand kilometers from their native land, the shock is enormous: hotel club, tourists, white sand beaches and other exotic massages, they have no clearly not the instructions for use … not easy to disorient the peasants! The Bodins then embark on an incredible road-movie across the whole country, with only their daring, their heart and their peasant common sense.

The famous comic duo is played by Vincent Dubois and Jean-Christian Fraiscinet. Maria and Christian Bodin are not at their first attempt at the cinema. Created in 1994, the tandem of comedians had already invaded the big screen in 2008 with Marriage at the Bodins, then in 2010 with Amélie in the land of the Bodins.

This time, the actors benefit from a larger budget, on the strength of their success in the theater for more than 20 years. Their show, “Les Bodins grandeur nature”, was notably a popular triumph with a tour that drew 1.5 million spectators. In any case, our two troublemakers seem to have had a blast on the set, between burlesque jet ski sequences, scooter chases and even gunfight with Maria stopping a bullet with … a frying pan!

After Eric Le Roch, author of the first 2 feature films, it is Frédéric Forestier who stages the adventures of the Bodins in Thailand. The filmmaker is best known for having co-directed Asterix at the Olympic Games.

The feature film will land in theaters on November 17.