The Bordeaux-Bègles Union wins but is scared against Montpellier (27-23)

After achieving fifty minutes of great quality, the UBB lost track and had to settle for a narrow victory

THEUnion Bordeaux-Bègles extended its positive momentum by winning against Montpellier (27-23) but Christophe Urios’ men came close to disaster at the end of the game.

After fifty minutes of great quality, the Bordelo-Béglais who led 27-6, completely lost the thread and the Héraultais were able to capitalize on the errors of the UBB to come back.

The UBB, which had experienced sluggish start-ups during its first two outings at Chaban-Delmas, this time very quickly took the lead with a try from Nathanaël Hulleu (6). Two other tries by Ben Tameifuna (19) and UJ Seuteni (34) punctuated an excellent first half of the Bordelo-Béglais.





If the Montpellier players were on a level playing field in possession of the ball until the break, the defense of the UBB neutralized their combinations and the MHR had to be satisfied with two penalties from Paolo Garbisi (20-6 at half-time ).

Christophe Urios’ players attacked the second act with the same will to undertake and Maxime Lamothe concluded between the posts a streak of nearly three minutes (43). But despite a significant advantage, the UBB was not going to succeed in sparing itself of fears or in preserving its bonus.

Montpellier reduced the score thanks to two from Dakuwaqa (59) and Bouthier (65) transformed by Garbisi. And when Jefferson Poirot received a yellow card (67), the UBB seemed on the verge of rupture. But the Bordelo-Béglais managed to preserve their success while Montpellier was satisfied with the defensive bonus.