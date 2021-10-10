the cascading failures of the police and the judiciary – Liberation

“Liberation” investigated the terrible cycle that led to the murder of the 31-year-old woman on May 4, who was set on fire by her husband. While Chahinez had filed a complaint on several occasions, neither the police nor the justice system seem to have heard his cries of alarm.

First there was the noise. The cries of a woman, followed by two detonations, heard by several residents and up to 100 m further, in the waiting room of the doctor’s office on avenue Carnot, in Mérignac (Gironde). Then there was the vision of horror, frozen by several witnesses and recorded in the report of a police sergeant. That of a “Woman lying on the sidewalk, with a man above, waving a white canister, and spraying her head first then [son] body”. Then there was the lighter, the smoke and the flames, which a neighbor wanted to prevent by rushing at the man while “The victim was screaming”. Before giving it up under the threat of a handgun and a shotgun. A little after 6 p.m. on May 4, Mounir B., killed his wife Chahinez Daoud, 31 years old, on the sidewalk, a few meters from the house where she lived with her three children.





A few moments later, the 44-year-old man burned down part of the small pavilion. The eldest of Chahinez’s two children from a previous union, aged 13 and present in the accommodation, fled into the street. Mounir B. walks towards the apartment very close to Amira T., one of his wife’s best friends. In an audition, she tells a chilling face-to-face. “Mounir took the gun by the barrel, lifted the …