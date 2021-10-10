the compositions of the small final!

Who wants a third place in the League of Nations? “Sunday’s match against Italy is useless. Being 3rd in the League of Nations is no use. I don’t know why we are playing this match ”, said the Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, coming out of the defeat against the France team. And yet, after their respective losses against Spain (0-2) and France (2-3), Italy and Belgium meet at 3 p.m., at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, for the small final of the League of Nations.

In an attempt to repeat the performance of July, when the Nazionale had disposed of the Red Devils in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 (1-2), Roberto Mancini relies on a 4-3-3. Behind, the only change, Acerbi replaces Bonucci, sent off against the Spaniards. Two of the three midfielders change, with the entries of Pellegrini and Locatelli. In front, only Chiesa is preserved, accompanied by Berardi and Raspadori.





Opposite, deprived of Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard, authorized to leave the rally, Roberto Martinez lines up a 3-4-3 with 8 of the 11 holders against the Blues. Thibaut Courtois and his three-way defense are still present. The left piston Saelemaekers takes the place of Carrasco, who evolves a notch higher while before everything changes: Vanaken and Batshuayi occupy the places left vacant by Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku, while Kevin De Bruyne is left on the bench.

The official compositions:

Italy : Donnarumma – Di Lorenzo, Acerbi, Bastoni, Emerson – Pellegrini, Locatelli, Barella – Chiesa, Raspadori, Berardi

Belgium : Courtois – Alderweireld, Denayer, Vertonghen – Saelemaekers, Tielemans, Witsel, Castagne – Vanaken, Batshuayi, Carrasco