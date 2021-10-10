the current consoles limit that frustrates the president of PlayStation

More than a year and a half after the release of the PS5, Sony has much to be proud of. Admittedly, the console had to face a significant shortage for several reasons, but PlayStation knew how to limit the breakage and the players rushed for the available copies. So even if the stockouts could last until 2022, the PS5 had already sold 10 million units in July 2021.

Sony president talks about the limitations of the PS5

In a video interview for GamesIndustry, Sony Interactive Entertainment President Jim Ryan looked back on the 18 months that have passed since the release of the PS5. A trying time for PlayStation and for him, Jim Ryan indicating that he rarely sees the light of day during his working days.

I spend most of my time working in the dark. I wake up and start very early to work with the Japanese branch, take a break and then work with the American branch. Suddenly, I don’t have the opportunity to see the light of day much.

Regardless, he remains proud of what PlayStation has accomplished and while confident about the future of the PS5, he says the model limitations of current consoles are something that frustrates him. The concern according to him, the fact that too few players can enjoy console titles in proportion to what they deserve.





I would love to see a world in which the titles we make at PlayStation could be played by many, many tens of millions of people, maybe even hundreds of millions of people.

Limited video game sales compared to music and movies

According to him, if a PlayStation game manages to become a bestseller and sell very well, it can expect to reach 10-20 million players. “If you compare that by pitting games against music, or games with movies, music and movies can reach almost unlimited audiences.”, he regrets.

Highlighting the talent of the studios to create “some of the best games in the world”, Jim Ryan is frustrated that not all players can enjoy it. And when we see the nuggets already released on PS5, we can only agree with him. The model of current consoles is limited and even if feats of strength are possible, as the PS2, the best-selling console in history, has proven, all remain subject to a ceiling that they cannot hope to exceed.

A new kind of PlayStation after the PS5?

We already know that Sony intends to conquer new players, in particular through the porting of its cult licenses to PC, but Jim Ryan’s dream will not come true for all that. Can we imagine that future PlayStation machines, like the PS5 Pro, will free themselves from the “current console model”. The future will tell.