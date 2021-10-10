the custody of Mélanie Boulanger, mayor of Canteleu, has been lifted

The police custody of the PS mayor of Canteleu (Seine-Maritime) was lifted on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Her lawyer indicates that no charge has been brought against her. His deputy in charge of economic development, trade and employment was also released.

The PS mayor of Canteleu (Seine-Maritime) Mélanie Boulanger was released after his custody intervened on Friday, October 8, 2021 during an anti-narcotics crackdown, we learned from his lawyer.

“No charge” retained

“I confirm the lifting of custody of Mélanie Boulanger without any charge being brought against her”, said Me Arnaud de Saint Rémy after the revelations of our colleagues from Paris Normandy.

“These investigators are serious, they worked with discernment while keeping a cool head”, tells us the lawyer of the elected PS. “During this period of custody, they made useful and necessary checks and they understood that nothing could be reproached to him. The examining magistrate also understood it very well since he asked for the lifting of this measure in the late afternoon. “

Hasbi Colak, Mélanie Boulanger’s assistant in charge of economic development, businesses and employment at the town hall of Canteleu, near Rouen, was also released. He was taken into custody on Friday for drug trafficking and criminal association.

“No charges have been brought against him. His personal belongings and seals have been returned to him”, his lawyer, Me Jérémy Kalfon, told an AFP correspondent.

Friday, nineteen people were arrested, fifteen in Seine-Maritime, including two elected from Canteleu, and four in Seine-Saint-Denis, as part of this investigation for drug trafficking and criminal association.

According to the Bobigny prosecutor’s office, which is piloting the investigation, searches “made it possible to seize 15 kg of heroin, 25 kg of cutting product, firearms and the sum of 375,000 euros”.

The mayor of Canteleu had to explain himself to the investigators on his supposed links with the main actors of this large-scale file. Among them, a family from the commune qualified by the police “big bang on drugs”. Members with whom she would have been in telephone contact.

“There was no doubt for anyone who knew her”

On social networks, the reactions of the political class of the department are multiplying. Charlotte Goujon, mayor of Petit-Quevilly and vice-president of Métropole Rouen Normandie indicated that “that was no doubt for anyone who knows her!”

There was no doubt for anyone who knew her! As we have always done together, we will continue to mobilize so that our municipalities find the peace they deserve and the tranquility that the Republic owes to our fellow citizens.

– Charlotte Goujon

Jérôme Pasco, mayor of Conches en Ouche in the Eure region, said he was relieved. “Also comforted in everything in what and in whom I have always believed! With sincerity and conviction. May the pyromaniac firefighters, the prosecutors with small feet, the malicious wretches are now silent.”

Free. Without any charge.

Of course, relieved.

Also comforted in everything in what and in whom I have always believed!

With sincerity and conviction.

Let the pyromaniac firefighters, the small-footed prosecutors, the malicious wretches now shut up.

For his part, the mayor of Val-de-Reuil Marc-Antoine Jamet is indignant: “We do not send the Raid to arrest in the early morning an elected representative of the Republic, a mother of a family whose address everyone knows without the slightest proof.”

@ BoulangerMlani2 released without any charge? If this news is confirmed, some have acted with the most extreme lightness. We do not send the Raid to arrest in the early morning an elected representative of the Republic, a mother of a family whose address everyone knows without the slightest proof.

A “very large network of traffickers dismantled”

The investigations allowed “to identify several people in connection with this traffic” et have led to “program a simultaneous operation”, had detailed the magistrate.

“A very large network of drug traffickers has been dismantled”, a source close to the matter told AFP on Saturday. According to her, there are several aspects to this case, “the importation of very large volumes of weapons and drugs” and the “bleaching “.

“We are talking about a historic family in Canteleu. People have been in the sights of the police for several years”, she said, claiming that “this family strongly influenced the local political world in Canteleu”. The investigators therefore sought to know the link between Mélanie Boulanger and this family.

The survey started in 2019 “in Seine Saint-Denis with the arrest for cocaine trafficking of a lieutenant of the family who organizes the traffic in Canteleu”, according to this source contacted by AFP.