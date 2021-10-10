the elected PS released (

Mélanie Boulanger can be hissed with relief. The mayor PS of Canteleu, in Seine-Maritime, was released at the end of his

jail intervened Friday during an anti-narcotics crackdown, we learned from his lawyer on Saturday.

“I confirm the lifting of custody of Mélanie Boulanger without any charge being brought against her,” said Me Arnaud de Saint Rémy, confirming information from the daily Paris-Normandy. Mélanie Boulanger is also vice-president of the agglomeration and she was head of the PS-EELV list for the regional ones.

Arrests in Seine-Maritime and Seine-Saint-Denis

On Friday, nineteen people were arrested, fifteen in Seine-Maritime, including two elected from Canteleu, and four in Seine-Saint-Denis, as part of this investigation for trafficking in narcotics and criminal association. Me de Saint Rémy did not know the fate of the other elected official who is not his client, Hasbi Colak, deputy in charge of economic development.





According to the Bobigny prosecutor’s office, which is piloting the investigation, searches “made it possible to seize 15 kg of heroin, 25 kg of cutting product, firearms and the sum of 375,000 euros”. Friday, the Bobigny prosecutor Eric Mathais had specified that the people had been arrested and placed in police custody “on rogatory commission from an investigating judge in Bobigny, seized of a judicial information opened since September 2019 of traffic heads narcotics and criminal association ”.

Investigation of contacts with traffickers

Friday, a judicial source, relayed by France Bleu Normandie, explained that “the telephone tapping shows that the mayor of Canteleu was in regular contact with the main suspects”. In addition, according to France 3, the investigators were seeking in particular to know whether Mélanie Boulanger would have made housing available to traffickers in the context of this affair. With his release, they therefore seem to have the answer.