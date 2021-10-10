The families of the victims appeal to Jean-Yves Le Drian

“The English have not said everything”. This little phrase released in 2013 by Jean-Yves Le Drian continues to haunt the families of the victims of Bugaled breizh. While the High Court of London is examining for three weeks the sinking of the Breton trawler on January 15, 2004 off the English coast, their lawyers called on the head of French diplomacy to say what he “knows”, stressing that the current judicial investigation in London is “perhaps the last chance to get to the truth”. “I already questioned you in due time on this sentence and you did not see fit to answer me,” it is written in the letter sent Friday by Dominique Tricaud and Anis Harabi to Jean-Yves Le Drian. Perhaps diplomatic considerations explaining this silence are no longer in order today ”.





Relatives of the victims believe that the trawler was sent to the bottom by a submarine that got caught in its nets. The day after the tragedy, a NATO exercise, involving the navies of several countries, was to be held not far from the area of ​​the sinking. “The trial in London may be the victims’ last chance to get to the truth,” the lawyers write, adding: “They wouldn’t understand if you continued to cover up what you said you knew about this. case. “

Rescuers mention the presence of a submarine on the surface

Friday, rescuers intervened at the scene of the tragedy testified at the hearing of the presence of a submarine on the surface. “We saw a submarine” over the area of ​​the tragedy, said Martin Brooman, a former lieutenant. With the crew of the rescue helicopter he was in, “we discussed that it was not good to see a submarine near a fishing boat.”

Asked to develop his thoughts, Martin Brooman, who explained that he had worked in a submarine, said: “I cannot speculate on what happened that day but the submarines pose a threat to them. trawlers ”.