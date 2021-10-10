the father of the atomic bomb in Pakistan “has a halo of glory which will put him in the history books”, according to a researcher

Abdul Qadeer Khan, considered the father of the atomic bomb in Pakistan and national hero for his admirers, died Sunday, October 10 at 85, after having tested positive for Covid-19 and hospitalized several times since August. “He has a halo of glory that will put him in Pakistani history books”, said Sunday on franceinfo Christophe Jaffrelot, research director at the Sciences Po-CNRS International Research Center (CERI), specialist in particular in relations between India and Pakistan. Abdul Qadeer Khan will have been “the great proliferator in the history of atomic weapons”, believes Christophe Jaffrelot. He has “promised exchanges” with many countries in the region.

franceinfo: Who was Abdul Qadeer Khan?

Christophe Jaffrelot : He is a true national hero. It is he who gave the supreme weapon to the Pakistanis, who were thus able to face, at least psychologically, India, the big neighbor that the Pakistanis fear so much since the partition of 1947. The atomic weapon c is what gives you parity. The word parity was the key word in Abdul Qadeer Khan’s vocabulary. With the bomb, Pakistan came on par with India in terms of deterrence. And we think that it is mainly thanks to him, and thanks to China too, that this has been achieved.

Why thanks to China? Did she support Pakistan against India?

Pakistan would never have had atomic weapons without China’s help. Abdul Qadeer Khan was the first to bring back secrets from Europe, mainly the Netherlands, in the 1970s to provide Pakistan with atomic weapons. But without the provision of the bomb plans by the Chinese in the 1980s, and even as early as 1983, Pakistan would never have had atomic weapons. Likewise, Abdul Qadeer Khan will have been the great proliferator, since it is he who will deal with the North Koreans by making an exchange agreement. It adapts North Korean launchers and missiles. And in exchange, it provides the famous centrifuges that enrich uranium. It was not only the North Koreans, but also the Iranians, Iraqis and Syrians, the Libyans to whom he had promised exchanges. And we only succeeded in unraveling his secret when Gaddafi, seeking to rebuild his virginity, denounced the trafficking in which Abdul Qadeer Khan was engaged. It’s very late, it’s at the beginning of the 2000s.

“He will probably have proliferated more than any individual in the history of atomic weapons” Christophe Jaffrelot, research director to franceinfo

Did this traffic bring him a lot?





A lot of money ! It is believed that it was primarily for financial reasons that he did this. But it also brought him great glory. Because, even when he’s going to be denounced by the Americans, he’s going to be protected as the hero of the Pakistani nation. General Pervez Musharraf, who is in power at the time, will – in an incredible staging – grant him his pardon on television. Abdul Qadeer Khan is greeted by the entire Pakistani population. And the Americans will never succeed in interrogating Abdul Qadeer Khan, who will be under house arrest until 2009. After which, he regains his freedom. This glory he takes to the grave. He will have had real returns on his investment. And then, a halo of glory that will make it enter Pakistani history textbooks.

What is the current state of affairs in this region of the world on the nuclear front?

We imagined that deterrence was the royal road to peace. An armed peace, of course, but what is called the balance of terror in the days of the Cold War. In this case, it will have had a slightly different effect. Because the Pakistanis, knowing that the Indians could not initiate an escalation without having the risk of atomic reprisals, tended on the contrary to carry out a low intensity war, to help jihadists to infiltrate in Kashmir. In fact, it had regional destabilizing effects. Whenever the Indians reacted by the conventional method, by sending fighter planes or whatever, the international community intervened immediately, because the escalation between these two nuclear powers had to be avoided.

And today, who has the bomb in this region?

You have three border countries: China, India, Pakistan, which are armed. And the China-Pakistan relationship is a very important relationship militarily. Today we are talking about Indo-Pacific. We French, with the Indians, the Japanese and others, are forming a sort of coalition. But opposite, there is another group that has been formed and which revolves mainly around China and Pakistan, even Iran. And so, we are in a cold war atmosphere. It’s not “THE” cold war, but it’s a cold war atmosphere. And nuclear deterrence is part of that cocktail.