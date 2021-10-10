The fight of a village to save a castle, threatened by a corruption case

News See my news

La Rochepot castle, in Côte-d’Or, October 8, 2021. (© AFP / JEFF PACHOUD)

“Do not touch my castle”: a postcard village of the Burgundy wine industry is mobilizing to save its 12th century neo-Gothic fortress. He dreads definitive closure to the public after an incredible case of corruption and money laundering in Ukraine.

“No to the dismantling of the castle”; “La Rochepot mobilized against the sale”; “Don’t touch my castle”… On old sheets or faded cardboard, the slogans welcome visitors who cross the drawbridge of the magnificent structure with its glazed tiles. La Rochepot, not far from Beaune (Côte-d’Or).

All furniture auctioned

Closed for three years following the arrest for money laundering of its alleged owner, the castle perched on a rocky peak has reopened briefly in order to present its furniture which will be auctioned on Sunday October 10, 2021 in Beaune: from armor to copper cauldrons, passing through the Baccarat service.

For the village, this dispersion condemns a site that has welcomed more than 20,000 visitors per year, a windfall for some 300 inhabitants.

“All my clients are there to visit the castle”, summarizes Véronique Fouquerand, winegrower and owner of guest rooms in the village. ” It’s a disaster “.

A visitor looks on October 8, 2021 at furniture from the castle of La Rochepot, in Côte-d’Or, which is to be auctioned. (© AFP / JEFF PACHOUD)

“Collateral damage” of a case

“La Rochepot emptied of its entrails will no longer be La Rochepot”, laments Romuald Pouleau, former keeper of the castle and initiator of a petition which has collected nearly 3,000 signatures. According to him, the village is the “collateral damage” of an affair which exceeds it.

In 2015, the inhabitants are sighed with relief when “their” castle finally finds a taker after having been on sale for three years. Its owner, the heiress of ex-president Sadi Carnot, had set as a condition for the sale the “total respect” of the place.

However, this is precisely what investors say they want to buy the castle for 3 million euros.

Everyone believed it. They had a magnificent project. And they said money was no problem. Romuald PouleauFormer castle keeper

Visitors look on October 8, 2021 at furniture from the castle of La Rochepot, in Côte-d’Or, which is to be auctioned. (© AFP / JEFF PACHOUD)

The owner: a fugitive Ukrainian believed to be dead!

But the owners remain shrouded in mystery: the castle is managed by a Ukrainian resident in Lithuania and a Moldovan who acts for a company in Luxembourg. In the village, a Ukrainian sometimes appears who speaks of “his” castle, but prefers to be called “Monsieur” rather than giving his name.

In December 2017, the local daily The Public Good reveals that, in fact, the artisans hired for the “magnificent project” were never paid.





Alerted, Europol discovers that this “Mister” is a “high-flying fugitive” who passed himself off as dead in 2014 to “escape justice” in his country. The deceased resurrected, Dmitri Malinovsky, defrauded “more than 12 million euros” and is also suspected of corruption, according to the Kiev prosecutor’s office.

La Rochepot castle, in Côte-d’Or, October 8, 2021. (© AFP / JEFF PACHOUD)

Residential use?

On October 5, 2018, the gendarmes arrested him in “his” castle. Since then, he has been in prison in Nancy, where we will know “in the coming months” if a trial takes place, probably “in the first half of 2022,” Vincent Legaut, vice-prosecutor in Nancy, told AFP. The Ukrainian does not wish to comment, according to his lawyer, Benoît Diry.

In the meantime, the castle remains closed and its furniture sold. “It’s a great loss,” said Mayor Véronique Richer.

“This irremediable mutilation perhaps seals the reorientation towards a future residential use”, warns Siegfried Boulard-Gervaise, specializing in the rehabilitation of castles and who had already expressed his interest in La Rochepot.

” Fatal blow “

The mayor requested, in vain, the postponement of the sale, an approach supported by Alain Suguenot, LR president of the Agglomeration Community, and the local deputy LREM Didier Paris:

The sale seems to me, if not to deal a fatal blow, at least to remove part of the attraction of the castle. Didier ParisLREM Deputy for Côte-d’Or

But “the case is in the hands of justice,” recalls François Sauvadet, UDI president of the department.

Near the castle of La Rochepot, in Côte-d’Or, a resident posted a sign in defense of local heritage on October 8, 2021. (© AFP / JEFF PACHOUD)

Support from the Ukrainian’s ex-companion

The inhabitants of the village received the surprise support of Olga Kiselova, ex-companion of Dmitri Malinovsky also indicted. The sale of furniture is “a big mistake (which will) destroy the potential of this place”, she says to AFP.

Ms. Kiselova is the real owner of the premises, according to her lawyers, Sinem Paksut and Stéphane Bonifassi. Dmitri Malinovsky was only “in charge of the management of the property”. “And this mismanagement gave rise to the compulsory liquidation which is now worth the transfer of the furniture”, maintains Me Paksut.

The inhabitants will not give up their fight for all that.

Source: © 2021 AFP

