The Files app is what Windows 11’s File Explorer should have been

With Windows 11, Microsoft offers a modern operating system, but still lacking in work in some ways. The free Files app is exactly what we would like to see the publisher offer native on Windows.

Windows 11 is a great operating system. Or rather, it should become a great operating system as Microsoft tweaks what it hasn’t been able to integrate or fix in this version yet. Among the big changes made by the company is the brand new visual design used by the system and numerous applications.

The file explorer, one of the most used applications on Windows since it is the one that allows you to browse the files of the PC, has been reworked, but without revolution. The Files application proposes to correct this thanks to a project open source already very popular.

A complete and modern application

This free application available on the Microsoft Store is an alternative to the file explorer. It quickly won over many users thanks to its design that integrates perfectly with the codes used by Microsoft, whether on Windows 10, then on Windows 11.





Beyond the already very successful visual aspect of the application, which also takes up certain ideas of the file explorer such as a simplified context menu, it is the new functions that make Files so interesting.

First addition for a long time requested by many users: a system of tabs allowing to keep a single window of Files in progress, but to manage several folders at the same time. It is a system that we already know from file explorers of other systems, notably on GNU / Linux, and obviously, it is something that we know very well today with web browsers.

Without making the complete list of the functions of Files, we can still mention the integration of the main services of cloud : OneDrive obviously, but also Google Drive and iCloud. We find them in the ” cloud disksOn the left and you can easily manage files from one service to another.

Files also allows you to assign “tags” to files, as you can do on macOS. This then allows you to dynamically find all the elements that correspond to these tags, regardless of the original folder. Finally, if you are not a fan of the classic light theme or dark theme, the application offers a theme system with personalized colors.

The problem is, however good and modern it is, Files can’t really replace native Windows File Explorer integration. Performance is notably lower because the Files application has to go through a heavier Windows application layer than the file explorer.

What we would like above all, would be to see Microsoft take the same care with its file explorer, as the development team of Files to their beautiful project. The latter is available on GitHub inopen source.