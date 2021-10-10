The film “Bac Nord” cited by the extreme right: a “pure political recovery”, according to the director Cédric Jimenez

POLÉMIQUE – A real success in theaters, the film “Bac Nord” has also sparked controversy, cited many times by supporters of the far right to support security arguments. A “political recovery” castigated by the director of the Marseille thriller.

He decided to contact France Inter himself to defend his film and move away from what he considers to be “pure political recovery“of his work. Friday October 8, Cédric Jimenez, director of North Bac, which since its release on August 18 has been cited as an example by several far-right politicians, declaring to see in the feature film the illustration of security problems. Inspired by a real scandal that had erupted in the heart of the Anti-Crime Brigade (BAC) on the heights of the Marseille city in 2012, when 18 police officers had been placed in custody, notably for drug trafficking, the film encountered a huge success, with nearly two million admissions. Discreet until then, preferring “do not put a part back in the machine”, the filmmaker has finally stepped up to the plate, after having notably seen Marine Le Pen refer to her thriller on various occasions. On Twitter, the candidate of the National Rally had reacted in particular to the attack of the police officers of the North Bac by shootings of Kalashnikov: “And some persist in saying that the film” Bac Nord “does not reflect any reality”, she was irritated.

The polemicist Eric Zemmour, potential presidential candidate, had also drawn from the scenes of the film to support one of his remarks during the debate which opposed him to Jean-Luc Mélenchon on BFMTV on Thursday, September 23. Describing according to him “foreign strongholds”, in which “we don’t want France”, he estimated that the feature film will allow to perceive “the reality of the police today in the cities”. “You see that they cannot come back, they are less armed than the drug bosses who despise them”, he said.

“I don’t want to be associated with them”

Faced with such a political echo, “I hated”, launched point blank the director at the microphone of France Inter. “I don’t agree with them at all, I don’t want to be associated with them”, Cédric Jimenez defended himself. “They do not represent our values. “ Affirming that“a film is a film”, he assured that his feature film “does not tell all the northern districts” and refused that he “serve their pseudo security campaign”. And tackle: “If a film becomes a safety campaign argument, it is deplorable.” The filmmaker notably recalled being born in these northern districts, of which he keeps “great memories” : “There is a lot of diversity and a lot of joy”. “The city is not North Bac “, he hammered. North Bac, it is a police matter. The film is not called Northern Quarters! “” I am not saying that the suburbs are North Bac“, he had already declared on October 3 on France Culture. Accusing Eric Zemmour in particular of interpreting the film “in a bad way”, Cédric Jimenez fears on France Inter that this type of speech conveys a deleterious image of these neighborhoods: “By drumming the message, people think it’s really like that”, he said. The director also recalled that the thriller was shot in 2019, outside any electoral context, and explained that he refused to wait for the campaign to end to come out. North Bac on the screens. Believing that to refer to a film to campaign “is not serious”, “on the contrary, we must open up social dialogue, train the cops for more education, so that they are ready to communicate with the neighborhoods”, he advocated by way of conclusion.

Last July, North Bac had already created controversy during its presentation at the Cannes Film Festival: Fiachra Gibbons, an Irish journalist had accused the film crew of giving ground to the RN, affirming that in his eyes, most of the inhabitants of the cities filmed were caricatured as “beasts”. “We are in an election year”, he had explained. “I saw that with the eye of a stranger, and I say to myself: maybe I’ll vote for Le Pen after that. “ “I hope that Marine Le Pen will not pass thanks to me, that would piss me off …”, replied Cédirc Jimenez, taken aback by the intervention. Defending himself from having wanted “to take part” for the police, he explained that he wanted to show “how much more complex their work is than you think”, underlining the lack of means from which, according to him, both the brigades, but also the associations of these districts suffer.

