    The final season of “Peaky Blinders” will be followed by a movie

    CINEMA – It’s an end that isn’t quite one. Season 6 of the famous Peaky Blinders series will finally be the last. But good news for the fans: the show should continue in the cinema.

    According to our colleagues from Variety, cited by BFMTV, the creator of the series, Steven Knight, wants to make a feature film derivative of the series which should be shot in 2023.


    Always to believe Variety, Steven Knight must first complete the editing of season 6, which is due to air on Netflix next spring, before embarking on this film project. “I will write the film which will be set and shot in Birmingham,” he confirmed during the BFI London Film Festival.

    Mourning series

    And to add, as relates BFMTV: “It will probably be the end of the adventure for Peaky Blinders as we know it”. The filmmaker, however, indicated that other series around the world of Peaky Blinders could soon see the light of day, but that he would not wish to deal with these potential future projects.

    The 6th season of “Peaky Blinders”, which chronicles the adventures of the Shelby brothers, is eagerly awaited. The series was recently mourned by the disappearance of actress Helen McCrory, who played the role of Polly, the matriarch of the family. She died of breast cancer at the age of 52.

    Aslam

