    The final starting grid for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix | F1only.fr

    Here is the official and final starting grid for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, the sixteenth round of the Formula 1 World Championship (October 8-10).

    Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton took pole position this Saturday in qualifying for the Turkish Grand Prix in 1.22.868. The Briton is ahead of his teammate Valtteri Bottas on the checkered flag by a tenth and Max Verstappen’s Red Bull by three tenths.

    Behind, Charles Leclerc, Pierre Gasly, Fernando Alonso, Sergio Perez, Lando Norris, Lance Stroll and Yuki Tsunoda complete the top ten on the starting grid.

    Although Lewis Hamilton did set the fastest time, the Briton fell ten positions on the grid due to a penalty. The Mercedes driver will therefore take the start from eleventh place this Sunday in Istanbul.

    Note that the starting grid presented below takes into account the various penalties imposed on the different drivers. This grid will be updated in real time, even in the case of a late penalty.

    When a driver receives a penalty, it is shown in the table by a (+ xP) next to the name of the pilot in question. *

    * PIT stands for “start from the pit lane”

    The start of the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix will be given this Sunday at 2:00 p.m. (Paris time). To follow the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix live, just click on this link to watch it live.

    2021 Turkish GP starting grid


    Pilot Team
    1 – Valtteri Bottas Mercedes
    2 – Max Verstappen Red Bull
    3 – Charles Leclerc Ferrari
    4 – Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri
    5 – Fernando Alonso Alpine
    6 – Sergio Perez Red Bull
    7 – Lando Norris Mclaren
    8 – Lance Stroll Aston Martin
    9 – Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri
    10 – Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin
    11 – Lewis Hamilton (+ 10p.) Mercedes
    12 – Esteban Ocon Alpine
    13 – George Russell Williams
    14 – Mick Schumacher Haas
    15 – Nicholas Latifi Williams
    16 – Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa romeo
    17 – Kimi Raikkonen Alfa romeo
    18 – Nikita Mazepin Haas
    19 – Carlos Sainz (+ 20p) Ferrari
    20 – Daniel Ricciardo (+ 20p) Mclaren


