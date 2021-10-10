The first “Brittany Games” will take place from July 1 to 10, 2022

Throwing a haystack as high as possible, running a relay with a sack of flour on your shoulders, fighting against an opponent without ever putting down anything other than his feet … These challenges of strength, endurance and balance are some of the Breton sports in which the 10,000 participants expected to compete in the first “Brittany Games”, from July 1 to 10, 2022.
The organizers, who detailed the program this Sunday afternoon, also promise “The biggest shuffleboard tournament in the world” and a Gaelic football tournament between selections from the five departments of “historic Brittany”.
The stake of the Games
This last precision is important since these “Games of Brittany” are part, beyond their athletic and festive scope (urban arts, concerts and giant meals are also on the program), in a militant movement for the enlargement to the Loire Atlantique of the current Brittany region with four departments (Finistère, Côtes d’Armor, Morbihan and Ille-et-Vilaine).
The initiators are moreover elected representatives from Nantes and these first “Games”, after selections in ten cities (two per department), will be held in Nantes, in several emblematic places. Symbol, the Breton wrestling tournament will be held at the foot of the Château des Ducs de Bretagne. A total of 60 medals, stamped with the Breton ram (the “maout”), will be distributed to the winners.