The “forgotten” of the Ballon d’Or

While France Football yesterday unveiled the list of 30 candidates for the Ballon d’Or, the media AS quotes for its part the names of the players absent from this list and who would have deserved to be there.

Thirty candidates among thousands of professional footballers. These are the elected officials, and the only ones in contention for the Ballon d’Or that France Football brings into play this year after a suspension last year due to the pandemic. Lewandowski was then the big favorite after the hat-trick from Bayern but for 2021, the battle is more open and as always when there is a list, there are forgotten.

Azpilicueta, Barella, Benzema, Bonucci, De Bruyne, Chiellini, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ruben Dias, Donnarumma, Bruno Fernandes, Foden, Haaland, Jorginho, Kane, Kanté, Kjaer, Lewandowski, Lukaku, Mahrez, Lautaro Martínez, Messi, Mbappé Modric, Gerard Moreno, Mason Mount, Neymar, Pedri, Salah, Sterling and Luis Suárez have been chosen and are the only ones who can claim the trophy, but other players could have legitimately made this list.

The list of “forgotten”

Among the vice-champions of Europe, one name stands out: Ilkay Gundogan. The German has scored more than 17 goals and has established himself as Pep Guardiola’s umpteenth attacking asset, AS said. He played a key role in once again winning the Premier League with authority, although he could not avoid the Champions League defeat to Chelsea. Joshua Kimmich is another forgotten figure. Just like Gundogan, the German midfielder, a true conductor, versatile and perfect in passing whatever the distance, this is one of the most notable absences.





In Spain, Marcos Llorente seems to be the most glaring absentee. The Atletico Madrid midfielder was a key part of the system set up by Diego Simeone, and one of the great architects of the Spanish league title won by the Colchoneros last season. During the Euro, the former Real showed versatility by adapting to what Luis Enrique asked him at the full-back position. One of the best in La Liga 2020-21.

Two French people could have been part of the 30, still according to AS, namely Antoine Griezmann (?), And especially his compatriot Paul pogba, who has had one of his best years at United thanks to his association with Bruno Fernandes, who is on his list. It must be admitted that an injury handicapped him for much of the season, around February and March.

In Italy, Chiesa and Verratti have been champions, but their club seasons have not been so successful. Two of them, from Milan and Birmingham, on the other hand succeeded: Achraf Hakimi and Grealish. Their good years have earned them transfers of several million to two giants of Europe, PSG and Manchester City. Alisson and Bernardo Silva were also left out, not to mention that Liverpool’s bad year and injuries weighed on the Reds’ best option, Virgil Van Dijk.

Guardians “downgraded” in the Yachine category

To these names that the daily notes in its columns, we can also add that of two guards, Edouard Mendy, Champions League winner with Chelsea and decisive throughout the Blues’ journey with 9 clean sheets in 12 games, as well as Thibaut Courtois, also author of a year of very high level, irreproachable in each of his outings with Real in 2021.

France Football obviously nominated them for the Yachine Prize, but did not want to include them in its list of 30 candidates for the Ballon d’Or. And yet, the Senegalese as well as the Belgian would have deserved it.