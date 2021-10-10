The freelance, this collaborator more and more essential in business

The talent shortage has accelerated an already heavy trend among young professionals who have new aspirations, according to a study.

From a marginal phenomenon, the use of freelancers in companies is becoming a fundamental trend in French boxes. This phenomenon has accelerated in recent months with the shortage of talent in many sectors.

The appetite of young employees for this status, which offers a quality of life made up of more independence and freedoms, and the current context of shortages mean that “freelancing is taking hold”, says a study * conducted for the Cooptalis recruitment specialist. Especially since these independents are now in a strong position.

“Their independent, external and free status does not constitute an obstacle to their hiring with regard to the risk of lacking resources to ensure the development of projects. Freelancers are therefore now in a position to be able to choose their missions and their conditions of employment. work, summarizes this study. For their part, companies are starting to develop HR and management strategies adapted to attract and better manage this new external resource and to retain these profiles by nature volatile “.

Concretely, 44% of the companies questioned increased the number of their freelancers this year, according to this study and 57% faced shortages in their sectors of activity or to have access to a particular expertise.

A strong presence in small technology companies

Unsurprisingly, they are found in small technology companies where they can represent more than 30% of the workforce in 61% of the startups surveyed. In the majority of SMEs (88%), they constitute less than 5% of the workforce.

In fact, the larger the company, the fewer there are: in the large accounts surveyed, freelancers represent only 1 to 5% of the workforce. But “some large groups are already using it on a massive scale so as not to block their growth projects (especially in digital). This new practice has the consequence of pushing for the structuring and formalization of freelance policies“, can we read.

Not only are they more and more numerous, but their missions, by definition limited to one project, are also increasingly long. 43% of the companies questioned mentioned assignments lasting several months.





Longer assignments, stronger integration: an employee like any other?

“The difficulty of finding the right profiles in certain sectors pushes companies to extend assignments regardless of the cost. Many of them also hope that with the lengthening of the contract period, they will have more possibility of transforming freelancers into internal employees “, underlines the study.

And if the freelance often remains an actor working from home in multi-clients, the companies which employ more and more seek to integrate them more. In order for freelancers to participate more in the life of society, in projects and in management rituals, companies are increasingly applying their presence policies to freelancers.

In short, the freelance becomes almost an employee like any other, with fewer constraints. Enough to encourage “classic” employees to seriously consider going freelance …

More and more employees requesting a change of status

Thus, 58% of companies using freelancing have had cases of employees asking to become freelance. Enough to further increase the cohorts of these employees in companies. Remember that according to another study, 40% of employees in France say they want to set up on their post-Covid account.

These aspirations – which come on top of the desire for full or hybrid teleworking, particularly among the youngest, and the balance of power in favor of workers – once again challenge the traditional model of wage-earning and working time.

Could the sacrosanct CDI be replaced by ‘clients / suppliers’, ‘clients / freelancers’ relationships?

“Maybe not in general, but it is true that several types of business relations will coexist, CDI or not CDI. And that will quickly pose another problem: France is very structured around the CDI, it will have to review the schemes. If tomorrow you have 30% of people who are in a service model, we cannot say that the self-entrepreneurship model is incredibly effective in terms of social protection “, he explained Not long ago on BFM Business Benoit Serre, Vice-president of ANDRH and HRD of L’Oréal France.

“I don’t know if we are going to go towards the end of wage employment, but it is true that we will go towards a contractually different labor market. We know that the number of teleworkable jobs is expanding. If tomorrow you have a company in work in France which includes 50 or 60% of people who partially telework, it will necessarily be necessary to ask the question of working time but especially of its counting “, he concludes.

*: interviews conducted by survey from July 1 to September 10, 2021 with 526 HRDs or CEOs of French companies representing a representative panel of all sizes of companies.