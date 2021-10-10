the giant doll from the series found in a South Korean village

An iconic character in the Netflix phenomenon series, the giant doll used in the lethal version of “1, 2, 3, Sun” actually exists and was found in a Korean museum.

The giant doll used in the series Squid Game actually exists and was found last week in Macha Land, a horse-drawn carriage museum in the village of Jincheon in South Korea, local press reports.

While the attraction attracted a large following, the South Korean newspaper Hankook Ilbo points out that the iconic doll used in the lethal version of Netflix’s “1, 2, 3, Sun” phenomenon series should never have been displayed like this. It was to be stored inside the museum.





While waiting for this moment, the establishment has hidden the giant doll under a tarpaulin so as not to create new crowds. As Allociné indicates, this giant doll is inspired by a girl called Younghee found in South Korean school books.

Used for the promotion of the series

Netflix was inspired by the famous doll to promote the series in Manila, Philippines by installing it at a traffic light to encourage passers-by to cross in the green. A similar structure has been installed in Seoul at the Itaewon subway station.

Squid Game is the great success of Netflix in this fall. The pitch is simple: 456 indebted players agree to compete in children’s games with deadly stakes. Everyone is willing to risk their lives to win a prize of 45.6 billion won (or 32 million euros).