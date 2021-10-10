The health pass set up from Monday at the CHUM – All the news from Martinique on the Internet

The Martinique University Hospital is setting up, as of Monday, October 11, the control of the health pass with users coming to its sites. A first week of application which is primarily educational, indicates the direction.

The health pass will apply from Monday at the CHUM, indicates the management of the hospital, in a press release. “A reception, information and access control system has been deployed at the building entrances to inform patients, visitors and staff, and direct them, if necessary, to screening or vaccination”.

For this implementation of the deployment of the health pass control, the management indicates that it wants above all to demonstrate pedagogy “so that anyone who needs access to the establishment can achieve it with any adaptation”.

Do not limit access to care

The sanitary pass checks at the various accesses will be carried out “with kindness and pedagogy” by security agents, easily identifiable by their outfit and their badge, using smartphones via the TousAntiCovid Verif application to scan the QR Codes presented by users.





Thus, any person over 12 years and 2 months old will be required to present a valid health pass at the entrances of the establishment, namely: either a complete vaccination schedule (2 injections or 1 only depending on medical indication), a screening test COVID-19 negative or a COVID-19 recovery certificate.

“The implementation of the health pass should in no way limit access to care”, insists the CHUM. “Reconciling health pass and access to the hospital remains a real public service issue”. And to specify that the law provides for lifting the obligation of the pass for two cases: emergency care or carrying out a Covid screening test.