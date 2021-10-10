the iron tusk of the Atlas Lions

The Moroccan selection seems like a fish in water in these qualifiers for the Africa zone of the 2022 World Cup. The Atlas Lions come out on Saturday night with a great victory at the expense of Guinea-Bissau in Casablanca (3 -0), a third success in as many games in this group I, allowing them to take the lead in the pool five lengths from his opponent in the evening.





With this clean sheet by Yassine Bounou, the Atlas Lions have kept their clean sheets in qualifying for a World Cup in their last nine matches between 2016 and 2021. A record in Africa, but not internationally: in Indeed, South Korea (1985-1989) and the Republic of Ireland (1989-1993) with a series of 11 matches, just behind Iran (12).